Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more students, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a student for $25, $50, or $100. Each sponsorship funds specific needs (supplies, field trips, tutoring). Share updates on how their gift helps that student succeed.
Idea 2
Create funding tiers for classroom essentials: $15 for art supplies, $40 for books, $75 for tech tools. Show a live progress bar and let teachers send thank-you videos.
Idea 3
Alumni and community members bid on student artwork, science projects, or performances. Set buy-it-now prices to make bidding simple. Funds support the programs that created the work.
Idea 4
Parents and teachers create video messages thanking supporters. Donors give $10-$50 to "sponsor" a thank-you video. Each video funds specific classroom needs while building personal connections with your community.
Idea 5
Set up funding levels for teacher wish lists: $20 for supplies, $50 for books, $100 for field trips. Teachers update progress and share photos of items in action. Simple, visual, and shows direct impact.
Idea 6
Alumni donate their graduation year amount ($2024 = $20.24). Create a simple form with preset amounts by decade. Share how funds support current students following in their footsteps.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Educational Foundations
template 1
template 2
template 3