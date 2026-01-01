template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could change everything 📚 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide educational scholarships for 25 students who need them most. Every early donation brings us closer to opening doors that might otherwise stay closed. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to student scholarships — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about making education accessible. Thank you for believing in the power of education. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your scholarship gift opens doors 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide educational scholarships for 25 students who need them most. Every gift brings us closer to opening doors that might otherwise stay closed. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — textbooks for one semester - **$150** — application fees for 5 college applications - **$500** — one full semester scholarship **100% of your donation goes to student scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student reach their potential →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 students the chance they deserve to pursue their dreams. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!