Today is Giving Tuesday — help horses heal hearts 🐴 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can transform lives through the healing power of horses. We're raising funds to provide **25 healing sessions** for veterans, children with special needs, and trauma survivors through our equine therapy program. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one healing session with our therapy horses - **$125** — three sessions for a child with special needs - **$250** — five sessions for a veteran working through trauma **100% of your donation goes directly to our horses and programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help horses heal hearts today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can provide 25 life-changing sessions where healing happens one gentle moment at a time. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐴 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $1,250** **25 healing sessions** are now funded for veterans, children with special needs, and trauma survivors — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $63 in fees** — enough to fund one more healing session with our therapy horses. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when horses and humans come together." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these healing stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these 25 sessions change lives, one gentle moment at a time. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**

