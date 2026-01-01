Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more riders heal, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a horse's care for a day ($50), week ($300), or month ($1,200). Share updates and photos of "their" horse's progress with therapy clients.
Idea 2
Donors fund specific therapy equipment: lead ropes ($25), grooming kits ($75), or adaptive saddles ($500). Show a live progress bar and celebrate each milestone reached.
Idea 3
Host a virtual stable tour with live Q&A. Set donation goals for feed, vet bills, and facility upkeep. Supporters "visit" horses they're helping heal people.
Idea 4
Supporters fund therapy sessions for specific groups: veterans ($100), children with autism ($75), or trauma survivors ($150). Share anonymous success stories and session impact updates.
Idea 5
Create donation tiers for horse care essentials: hay bales ($30), farrier visits ($80), or vet checkups ($200). Show real-time funding progress and celebrate care milestones.
Idea 6
Host a "Meet the Herd" livestream where supporters can donate to name therapy exercises after horses. Share live demonstrations of equine-assisted activities and client breakthroughs.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Equine Therapy Programs
