Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Equine Therapy Programs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change everything for our horses 🐴 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 25 healing sessions for veterans, children with special needs, and trauma survivors through our equine therapy program. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our horses and programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that healing is possible. Thank you for believing in the power of horses to heal hearts. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — help horses heal hearts 🐴 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can transform lives through the healing power of horses. We're raising funds to provide **25 healing sessions** for veterans, children with special needs, and trauma survivors through our equine therapy program. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one healing session with our therapy horses - **$125** — three sessions for a child with special needs - **$250** — five sessions for a veteran working through trauma **100% of your donation goes directly to our horses and programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help horses heal hearts today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can provide 25 life-changing sessions where healing happens one gentle moment at a time. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐴 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $1,250** **25 healing sessions** are now funded for veterans, children with special needs, and trauma survivors — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $63 in fees** — enough to fund one more healing session with our therapy horses. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when horses and humans come together." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these healing stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these 25 sessions change lives, one gentle moment at a time. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Equine Therapy Programs

template 1

🐴 It's Giving Tuesday — and today, your gift can help horses heal hearts. We're raising funds for **25 healing sessions** for veterans, children with special needs, and trauma survivors through our equine therapy program. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation provides real healing: 💙 **$50** = one session with our therapy horses 💙 **$125** = three sessions for a child with special needs 💙 **$250** = five sessions for a veteran working through trauma Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds healing sessions, not platform costs. Together, we can provide 25 life-changing moments where healing happens one gentle step at a time. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🐴 And our horses are ready to change lives. We're raising $3,000 today to fund therapy sessions for kids who need healing most. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = One session for a child with PTSD $50 = A week of therapy for a teen in crisis $100 = A month of healing for a family Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to our horses and the kids they serve. Every child deserves to feel safe, heard, and whole again. Help us make that happen today 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for horses healing hearts, every dollar matters. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund therapeutic riding sessions for children with disabilities and trauma survivors. - $50 = one healing session for a child - $150 = a month of therapy for a family - $500 = specialized equipment for adaptive riding We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our horses and riders — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for creating safe spaces where healing happens. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Equine Therapy Programs

‍Idea 1

🐴 Sponsor-a-Horse Day

Supporters sponsor a horse's care for a day ($50), week ($300), or month ($1,200). Share updates and photos of "their" horse's progress with therapy clients.

‍Idea 2

🎯 Equip Our Stable

Donors fund specific therapy equipment: lead ropes ($25), grooming kits ($75), or adaptive saddles ($500). Show a live progress bar and celebrate each milestone reached.

‍Idea 3

🏠 Virtual Stable Visit

Host a virtual stable tour with live Q&A. Set donation goals for feed, vet bills, and facility upkeep. Supporters "visit" horses they're helping heal people.

‍Idea 4

💝 Fund-a-Session

Supporters fund therapy sessions for specific groups: veterans ($100), children with autism ($75), or trauma survivors ($150). Share anonymous success stories and session impact updates.

‍Idea 5

🌾 Care Essentials Drive

Create donation tiers for horse care essentials: hay bales ($30), farrier visits ($80), or vet checkups ($200). Show real-time funding progress and celebrate care milestones.

‍Idea 6

📱 Meet the Herd Live

Host a "Meet the Herd" livestream where supporters can donate to name therapy exercises after horses. Share live demonstrations of equine-assisted activities and client breakthroughs.

