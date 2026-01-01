Today is Giving Tuesday — help us save 25 exotic animals 🦎 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 rescued exotic animals — from injured parrots to abandoned reptiles who need immediate veterinary attention. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — antibiotics for a rescued iguana's infection - **$125** — emergency surgery for an injured bird of prey - **$300** — a full month of specialized care for a recovering reptile **100% of your donation goes directly to animal care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save an exotic animal's life today →]({{donation_link}}) These 25 animals are counting on us — and with your help, we can give them the second chance they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🦎 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **18 rescued exotic animals** now have access to emergency medical care — from antibiotics for recovering iguanas to life-saving surgery for injured birds of prey. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund antibiotics for 4 more animals in need. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to the animals makes all the difference." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these recovery stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these 18 animals heal and find their second chance. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

