Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Farm Animal Sanctuaries

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift helps our animals before Tuesday 🐷 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide winter shelter upgrades for 25 rescued farm animals at our sanctuary. Every early donation gets us closer to keeping our pigs, goats, and chickens warm through the cold months ahead. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to shelter materials and veterinary care — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other animal lovers it's time to act. Thank you for standing with our animals when they need it most. – The Sanctuary Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help our animals stay warm 🐷 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide winter shelter upgrades for 25 rescued farm animals at our sanctuary. Every donation helps keep our pigs, goats, and chickens safe through the cold months ahead. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — insulation materials for one animal shelter - **$85** — a heated water system for our goat barn - **$200** — complete winterization for one shelter structure **100% of your donation goes to our animals** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help our animals stay warm this winter →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure all 25 of our rescued animals have the warm, safe shelters they deserve. – The Sanctuary Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐷 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** All 25 of our rescued farm animals now have the warm, weatherproof shelters they need to stay safe through winter — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund heated water systems for two more animal shelters. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to the animals makes all the difference. That's real impact." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these shelter upgrades in action — our pigs are already enjoying their cozy new spaces. With gratitude, **The Sanctuary Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Farm Animal Sanctuaries

template 1

🐷 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and our rescued farm animals need your help staying warm this winter. We're raising funds for winter shelter upgrades for 25 pigs, goats, and chickens who call our sanctuary home. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$35** = insulation for one animal shelter **$85** = heated water system for our goat barn **$200** = complete winterization for one shelter Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our animals — no fees taken out, just pure impact. Every rescued animal deserves to stay safe and warm. Help us make it happen today 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🐷 Every rescued animal deserves a safe home, warm shelter, and medical care. Today we're raising funds for winter preparations — hay, heating, and vet bills for our 47 rescued farm animals. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = a week of feed for our goats 🐐 $50 = warm bedding for our pigs $100 = emergency vet fund for one animal Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to caring for these beautiful souls who've already been through so much. Every dollar you give today keeps them warm, fed, and loved through winter. Thank you for believing in second chances 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every rescued animal at our sanctuary deserves a second chance at life. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to cover winter feed, medical care, and shelter repairs for our 47 rescued farm animals. Your impact: - $25 = a week of hay for our goats - $75 = emergency vet visit for a rescue pig - $150 = winter shelter repairs We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to animal care — not processing fees. Grateful for our small team making miracles happen daily. If our mission to give farm animals dignity and love resonates — please share, donate, or tell us about your favorite rescue story below 🐷💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Farm Animal Sanctuaries

Idea 1

🐷 Sponsor-a-Friend Drive

Supporters sponsor an animal for $25/month. Share photos, updates, and stories of each rescued animal. Create simple sponsor profiles showing their impact.

Idea 2

🌾 Daily Needs Thermometer

Set donation goals for daily needs: $50 feeds all animals one day, $200 covers vet bills, $500 funds fence repairs. Show live progress bars.

Idea 3

📜 Virtual Adoption Certificates

Sell "adoption certificates" for $15-$100. Donors get photos, animal stories, and updates. No fees means every dollar feeds the animals directly.

Idea 4

🏡 Barn Blessing Tours

Host a "Barn Blessing" virtual tour. Supporters donate $10-$50 to "visit" different areas of your sanctuary. Share live videos, animal stories, and behind-the-scenes moments.

Idea 5

📦 Care Package Drive

Create "Care Packages" for $35-$150. Donors fund pre-made bundles: hay bales, medical supplies, or winter shelter materials. Show exactly what their gift provides.

Idea 6

📸 Rescue Story Auction

Run a "Rescue Story Auction" with photos and backstories of each animal. Set buy-it-now prices ($25-$200). Winners get framed photos and updates on their chosen animal.

