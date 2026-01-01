Today's the day — help our animals stay warm 🐷 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide winter shelter upgrades for 25 rescued farm animals at our sanctuary. Every donation helps keep our pigs, goats, and chickens safe through the cold months ahead. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — insulation materials for one animal shelter - **$85** — a heated water system for our goat barn - **$200** — complete winterization for one shelter structure **100% of your donation goes to our animals** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help our animals stay warm this winter →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure all 25 of our rescued animals have the warm, safe shelters they deserve. – The Sanctuary Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐷 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** All 25 of our rescued farm animals now have the warm, weatherproof shelters they need to stay safe through winter — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund heated water systems for two more animal shelters. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to the animals makes all the difference. That's real impact." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these shelter upgrades in action — our pigs are already enjoying their cozy new spaces. With gratitude, **The Sanctuary Team**

