template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift kicks off something big 🍽️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 200 emergency food boxes to families facing hunger in our community. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to food and essentials — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your gift feeds families 🍽️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 200 emergency food boxes to families facing hunger in our community. Every donation brings fresh groceries and essentials to someone's table. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a week of fresh produce for a family of four - **$75** — a complete emergency food box with groceries and essentials - **$150** — three families fed for an entire week **100% of your donation goes to food and essentials** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help feed families in our community today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure 200 families have the food they need. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!