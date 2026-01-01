Today's the day — your brotherhood gift matters most 🤝 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide leadership development scholarships for 25 brothers who need financial support to attend our annual conference. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — conference materials and resources for one brother - **$125** — partial scholarship covering meals and networking events - **$300** — full conference scholarship including lodging and workshops **100% of your donation goes to scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help a brother unlock his leadership potential →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we're building the next generation of leaders who will strengthen our brotherhood for years to come. – The [Chapter Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🤝 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $7,850** **18 brothers** now have access to leadership development scholarships for our annual conference — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $393 in fees** — enough to fund conference materials for 7 additional brothers. *One alumnus told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful brotherhood can be when we come together for something bigger than ourselves." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these leadership stories unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Chapter Name] Team**

