Your brotherhood's biggest impact starts Tuesday 🤝 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide leadership development scholarships for 25 brothers who need financial support to attend our annual conference. **Every early donation gets us closer to that goal.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to scholarships** — not to credit card fees or platforms. **Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign →** Your early gift builds momentum and shows other alumni the power of brotherhood in action. Thank you for believing in our mission. Together, we're building stronger leaders. – The [Chapter Name] Team
Today's the day — your brotherhood gift matters most 🤝 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide leadership development scholarships for 25 brothers who need financial support to attend our annual conference. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — conference materials and resources for one brother - **$125** — partial scholarship covering meals and networking events - **$300** — full conference scholarship including lodging and workshops **100% of your donation goes to scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help a brother unlock his leadership potential →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we're building the next generation of leaders who will strengthen our brotherhood for years to come. – The [Chapter Name] Team
Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🤝 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $7,850** **18 brothers** now have access to leadership development scholarships for our annual conference — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $393 in fees** — enough to fund conference materials for 7 additional brothers. *One alumnus told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful brotherhood can be when we come together for something bigger than ourselves." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these leadership stories unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Chapter Name] Team**
It's Giving Tuesday 💙 Today, we're raising funds to provide **leadership development scholarships** for 25 brothers who need financial support to attend our annual conference. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$50** = conference materials for one brother **$125** = meals and networking events **$300** = full scholarship with lodging and workshops Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to scholarships** — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds leadership development. Help us build the next generation of leaders who will strengthen our brotherhood for years to come. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday! 🤝 Today we're raising funds to support our brothers through scholarships, leadership programs, and emergency assistance when life gets tough. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact: $25 = Study materials for one brother $50 = Leadership retreat registration $100 = Emergency fund support Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to supporting our brotherhood. Every dollar strengthens our bond and helps brothers succeed. Ready to make a difference? [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our mission 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and our fraternity is raising $3,000 to fund leadership development programs for underserved students. [Insert Donation Link] We're building tomorrow's leaders through mentorship, scholarship support, and professional development workshops. - $50 = leadership workshop materials for one student - $150 = month of mentorship program access - $300 = full scholarship application support We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to developing future leaders — not processing fees. Proud of our brotherhood for stepping up when it matters most. If building stronger communities resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
🤝 Brotherhood Scholarship Drive Alumni and active members fund scholarships for brothers facing financial hardship. Set donation levels ($50/$100/$500) and share impact stories to build lasting support.

🏆 Alumni Legacy Challenge Challenge graduating classes to compete in fundraising for chapter improvements. Track progress with live counters and celebrate winners at homecoming events.

📚 Textbook Relief Fund Let donors sponsor textbook vouchers for brothers in need. Simple $25/$50/$100 options help members focus on studies instead of financial stress.

🎉 Chapter House Upgrade Fund Alumni sponsor specific improvements (new furniture, kitchen equipment, study spaces). Set clear goals ($500/$1000/$2500) and show progress with photos and live counters.

🍕 Finals Week Care Package Drive Supporters fund stress-relief packages for brothers during exams. Simple $15/$30/$50 levels cover snacks, coffee, and study supplies delivered to the house.

🏃 Brotherhood Miles Challenge Brothers log workout miles while supporters pledge per mile completed. Track team progress online and celebrate fitness goals while raising funds for chapter activities.

