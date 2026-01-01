Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more students, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a student for $25, funding supplies or activities. Create sponsor levels ($25/$50/$100) and show live progress toward your goal.
Idea 2
Students create art, essays, or projects to auction. Set buy-it-now prices, run it for 48 hours, and let bidding fund programs.
Idea 3
Sell "future seats" at graduation, games, or performances. Early bird pricing creates urgency while funding current student needs and activities.
Idea 4
Students write thank-you notes to local businesses. Sponsors pay $10 per note delivered, funding school programs while building community connections.
Idea 5
Create themed care packages for finals week or sports seasons. Set donation levels ($15/$30/$50) and let supporters fund stress-relief kits.
Idea 6
Host a 24-hour talent showcase livestream. Students perform hourly slots while viewers donate per act or buy "virtual front row" seats.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for High Schools
template 1
template 2
template 3