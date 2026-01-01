template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift kicks off something big 🎓 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide college prep resources and mentorship for 75 high school students who need it most. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to student programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in these students. We're just getting started. – The Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your gift changes a student's future 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide college prep resources and mentorship for 75 high school students who need it most. Every donation brings us closer to opening doors they thought were closed. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — SAT prep materials for one student - **$75** — college application fee assistance - **$150** — one month of personalized mentorship **100% of your donation goes to our students** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student reach their college dreams →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 students the tools they need to build their futures. – The Team