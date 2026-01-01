Giving Tuesday Templates for High Schools

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more students, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of High Schools

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - High Schools

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something big 🎓 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide college prep resources and mentorship for 75 high school students who need it most. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to student programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in these students. We're just getting started. – The Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift changes a student's future 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide college prep resources and mentorship for 75 high school students who need it most. Every donation brings us closer to opening doors they thought were closed. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — SAT prep materials for one student - **$75** — college application fee assistance - **$150** — one month of personalized mentorship **100% of your donation goes to our students** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student reach their college dreams →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 students the tools they need to build their futures. – The Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🎓 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **50 high school students** now have access to college prep resources and personalized mentorship — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund SAT prep materials for 6 more students. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around our kids' futures." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — college acceptance letters are just the beginning. With gratitude, **The Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for High Schools

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 and we're on a mission to help 75 high school students reach their college dreams. We're raising funds for SAT prep, application fees, and mentorship programs that open doors these students thought were closed. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$30** = SAT prep materials for one student **$50** = college application fee assistance **$100** = one month of personalized mentorship Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds student programs, not platform costs. Together, we can give these students the tools they need to build their futures. Thank you for believing in them 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🎓 Our students deserve every opportunity to succeed — but we need your help to make it happen. Today we're raising funds for [specific program/need] that directly impacts our high schoolers' futures. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 $25 = New textbooks for one student 💙 $50 = A week of after-school tutoring 💙 $100 = College prep materials for 5 students Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to our students. 100% of every donation funds their success. These kids are counting on us. Can you help us show up for them today? #GivingTuesday 💙
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising $8,000 to keep our high school mentorship program running strong. [Insert Donation Link] Today we're funding one-on-one college prep support for 40 students who need it most. - $50 = SAT prep materials for one student - $200 = college application coaching session - $500 = full semester of mentorship support We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our students — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making college dreams accessible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for High Schools

Idea 1

🎓 Sponsor-a-Student Drive

Supporters sponsor a student for $25, funding supplies or activities. Create sponsor levels ($25/$50/$100) and show live progress toward your goal.

Idea 2

🎨 Student Showcase Auction

Students create art, essays, or projects to auction. Set buy-it-now prices, run it for 48 hours, and let bidding fund programs.

Idea 3

🎟️ Future Seats Campaign

Sell "future seats" at graduation, games, or performances. Early bird pricing creates urgency while funding current student needs and activities.

Idea 4

📝 Notes for Good

Students write thank-you notes to local businesses. Sponsors pay $10 per note delivered, funding school programs while building community connections.

Idea 5

📦 Student Care Packages

Create themed care packages for finals week or sports seasons. Set donation levels ($15/$30/$50) and let supporters fund stress-relief kits.

Idea 6

🎭 24-Hour Talent Stream

Host a 24-hour talent showcase livestream. Students perform hourly slots while viewers donate per act or buy "virtual front row" seats.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.