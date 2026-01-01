Giving Tuesday Templates for Hiking Clubs

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Hiking Clubs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early support kicks off something special 🥾 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to maintain 25 miles of local trails and provide safety gear for new hikers joining our community. Every early donation gets us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to trail maintenance and gear — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other hikers we're serious about protecting these trails. Thank you for being part of our hiking family. Let's make this count. – The [Hiking Club Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your trail support matters 🥾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to maintain 25 miles of local trails and provide safety gear for new hikers joining our community. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — trail markers and signage for one mile - **$75** — safety gear starter kit for a new hiker - **$150** — trail maintenance tools and supplies **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us protect the trails we all love →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can keep these trails safe and accessible for every hiker in our community. – The [Hiking Club Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🥾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $2,850** 15 miles of trails now have fresh markers and safety signage — plus we equipped 12 new hikers with complete safety gear starter kits. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $143 in fees** — enough to fund trail markers for nearly 5 more miles. *One donor told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our hiking community really is." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these trail improvements unfold — the best hiking season is yet to come. With gratitude, **[Hiking Club Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Hiking Clubs

template 1

🥾 It's Giving Tuesday — and our trails need your help! We're raising funds to maintain 25 miles of local trails and provide safety gear for new hikers joining our community. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation makes a real difference: **$30** = trail markers for one mile 🪧 **$75** = safety gear starter kit for a new hiker 🎒 **$150** = trail maintenance tools and supplies 🔧 Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to trail maintenance — no fees taken out, your full gift protects the trails we all love. Help us keep these paths safe and accessible for every hiker in our community 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday 💙
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🥾 Help us keep trails accessible for everyone. Today we're raising funds to maintain our local hiking trails and provide gear for families who can't afford it. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Trail maintenance supplies for one mile $50 = A complete hiking starter kit for a family $100 = Safety equipment for our volunteer trail crews Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to the trails — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds the mission. 💙 Every dollar helps us share the healing power of nature with our community. Thank you for making the outdoors accessible to all. [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday 💙
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to keep our trails accessible for everyone. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 to maintain trail markers, repair bridges, and fund gear for new hikers who can't afford equipment. Your impact: - $25 = trail maintenance supplies for one mile - $75 = safety gear for a first-time hiker - $150 = bridge repair materials We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to trail preservation — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer team for making these mountains accessible to all. If protecting outdoor spaces resonates with you — share, donate, or tell us about your favorite trail below 🥾 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Hiking Clubs

Idea 1

🥾 Miles for Trails

Members pledge donations per mile hiked on Giving Tuesday. Set a group goal, track progress live, and fund trail maintenance or youth programs.

Idea 2

⛰️ Sponsor-a-Summit

Donors "adopt" local peaks by funding trail upkeep, signage, or safety gear. Create sponsorship levels ($50/$100/$250) with simple donation pages and progress updates.

Idea 3

🎒 Gear-It-Forward

Collect gently-used hiking gear donations, then sell online with buy-it-now pricing. Funds support beginner programs, scholarships, or equipment lending for newcomers.

Idea 4

🪧 Trail Memory Markers

Supporters sponsor trail markers or benches with personalized messages. Set donation levels ($25/$75/$200), create simple sponsorship pages, and fund accessibility improvements or youth outreach programs.

Idea 5

📸 Peaks & Purpose Photo Contest

Host a virtual photo contest where hikers submit trail shots. Entry fee donations fund conservation projects. Use buy-it-now voting for winners and showcase impact updates.

Idea 6

👼 Trail Angel Memberships

Create "Trail Angel" memberships where monthly donors fund emergency supplies, first aid stations, or beginner workshops. Show live member count and quarterly impact reports.

