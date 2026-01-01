template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Help us preserve history this Giving Tuesday 🏛️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to preserve 3 historic buildings in our community before they're lost forever. Every early donation brings us closer to protecting these irreplaceable pieces of our shared heritage. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to preservation work — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kickstart our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that our history is worth saving. Thank you for helping us preserve the past for future generations. – The [Historical Preservation Society] Team Copy content COPIED!

On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — help save our historic buildings 🏛️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to preserve 3 historic buildings in our community before they're lost forever. Each one tells a piece of our shared story that can't be replaced. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — structural assessment for one building - **$125** — emergency weatherproofing to prevent further damage - **$300** — full preservation planning for one historic site **100% of your donation goes to preservation work** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help preserve our community's history →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can save these irreplaceable pieces of our past for future generations. – The [Historical Preservation Society] Team