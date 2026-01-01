Giving Tuesday Templates for Historical Preservation Societies

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps preserve more history, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Historical Preservation Societies

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Help us preserve history this Giving Tuesday 🏛️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to preserve 3 historic buildings in our community before they're lost forever. Every early donation brings us closer to protecting these irreplaceable pieces of our shared heritage. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to preservation work — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kickstart our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that our history is worth saving. Thank you for helping us preserve the past for future generations. – The [Historical Preservation Society] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help save our historic buildings 🏛️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to preserve 3 historic buildings in our community before they're lost forever. Each one tells a piece of our shared story that can't be replaced. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — structural assessment for one building - **$125** — emergency weatherproofing to prevent further damage - **$300** — full preservation planning for one historic site **100% of your donation goes to preservation work** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help preserve our community's history →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can save these irreplaceable pieces of our past for future generations. – The [Historical Preservation Society] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏛️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,200** **3 historic buildings** now have the emergency assessments and weatherproofing they need to survive another winter — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $210 in fees** — enough to fund 4 additional structural assessments. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing that every dollar I gave went directly to saving these buildings made all the difference." [Follow us on Facebook](https://facebook.com/yourhistoricalsociety) to see the preservation work unfold — we'll be sharing photos as we protect these irreplaceable pieces of our community's story. With gratitude, **The Historical Preservation Society Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Historical Preservation Societies

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and our community's history needs you. 🏛️ We're racing to preserve 3 historic buildings before they're lost forever. Each one holds irreplaceable stories from our shared past. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift today can provide: **$25** = structural assessment for one building **$50** = emergency weatherproofing **$125** = full preservation planning Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds preservation work. Help us save these treasures for future generations. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🏛️ Help us preserve the stories that built our community. Today we're raising funds to restore the historic Miller House — a piece of our town's heritage that's been standing since 1847. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes history: 💙 $25 = Archive one family's documents 💙 $50 = Restore one window frame 💙 $100 = Fund a month of preservation work Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar goes directly to saving these irreplaceable pieces of our past. The buildings may be old, but the stories they hold are timeless. Help us keep them alive for future generations. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're preserving history for the next generation. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 to restore our 1890s schoolhouse and create educational programs that bring local history to life for students and families. Your impact: - $50 = archival supplies to preserve one family's documents - $150 = materials for one classroom field trip program - $500 = restoration of original window frames We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to preservation — not processing fees. That means your $50 stays $50. Proud of our small volunteer team for making this possible. If preserving our community's story resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🏛️ #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Historical Preservation Societies

Idea 1

🏛️ Adopt-a-Landmark

Supporters "adopt" a historic building or artifact for $25-$100. Create simple sponsorship levels, share photos of what each donation preserves, and send thank-you updates on restoration progress.

Idea 2

⏰ Time Capsule Auction

Host a virtual "time capsule" auction. Community members bid on items that tell your town's story. Set buy-it-now prices, share historical context, and let winners pick up locally.

Idea 3

📖 Save Our Stories

Launch "Save Our Stories" where donors fund $50 oral history interviews with local elders. Track progress with a live counter and share snippets of collected memories online.

Idea 4

🦸 Heritage Heroes

Create a "Heritage Heroes" campaign where supporters sponsor $30 preservation projects (window repair, artifact cleaning, archive digitization). Show live progress photos and send personal thank-you notes from your team.

Idea 5

🛍️ Memory Lane Marketplace

Launch "Memory Lane Marketplace" - sell vintage-style items (postcards, prints, local history books) with buy-it-now pricing. All proceeds fund preservation work while sharing your town's unique story.

Idea 6

🧱 Brick by Brick

Run "Brick by Brick" where donors fund specific restoration costs ($15 mortar repair, $50 paint restoration, $100 structural work). Track progress with photos and celebrate milestones together.

