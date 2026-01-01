template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could shelter 25 people this Tuesday 🏠 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency shelter and meals for 75 people experiencing homelessness. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to shelter programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — help us shelter 75 people 🏠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency shelter and meals for 75 people experiencing homelessness. Every gift brings someone in from the cold. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one night of safe shelter - **$75** — three nights of shelter plus meals - **$150** — a full week of emergency housing and support **100% of your donation goes to shelter programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone find shelter tonight →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 people a warm, safe place to sleep. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!