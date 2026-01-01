Giving Tuesday Templates for Homeless Shelters

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more people find shelter, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Homeless Shelters

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could shelter 25 people this Tuesday 🏠 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency shelter and meals for 75 people experiencing homelessness. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to shelter programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help us shelter 75 people 🏠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency shelter and meals for 75 people experiencing homelessness. Every gift brings someone in from the cold. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one night of safe shelter - **$75** — three nights of shelter plus meals - **$150** — a full week of emergency housing and support **100% of your donation goes to shelter programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone find shelter tonight →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 people a warm, safe place to sleep. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **50 people experiencing homelessness** now have access to emergency shelter and warm meals — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund 7 more nights of shelter. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to helping people find safety makes all the difference." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as people move from the streets to stability. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Homeless Shelters

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and tonight, someone needs a warm place to sleep. 🏠 We're raising funds to provide emergency shelter and meals for 75 people experiencing homelessness. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift makes an immediate difference: • **$25** = one night of safe shelter • **$50** = shelter + meals for two nights • **$100** = a full week of emergency housing Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds shelter programs. Help us bring 75 people in from the cold tonight. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🏠 Tonight, 47 people will sleep outside in our community. We're raising $2,500 today to keep our emergency shelter doors open through winter. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = one warm meal and safe bed $50 = two nights of shelter and support $100 = a week of safety for someone in crisis Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds beds, meals, and hope. 💙 Every dollar you give tonight goes directly to keeping someone warm and safe. Thank you for being part of the solution. [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday 💙
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for every person sleeping outside tonight, we're showing up with shelter, meals, and hope. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to keep our doors open through winter — when demand doubles but donations typically drop. - $25 = hot meal and safe bed for one night - $75 = week of case management support - $200 = emergency shelter for a family We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to housing and services — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for serving 150+ individuals this month. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Homeless Shelters

‍Idea 1

📬 Notes of Kindness

Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to $2,500), funding meals while spreading hope.

‍Idea 2

🧺 Equip-a-Kit Drive

Let donors fund pre-set kits (meals, hygiene, blankets). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.

‍Idea 3

🎯 Bid for Beds Auction

Run a 24-hour online auction with donated items. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds shelter operations and services.

‍Idea 4

📱 Scan to Shelter

Create QR codes for different shelter needs (meals, beds, supplies). Post them around town. Donors scan and give instantly, funding specific programs.

‍Idea 5

‍Idea 6

🌡️ Warmth Drive

Host a virtual "warmth drive" where donors buy digital items (socks, blankets, meals). Show a live thermometer tracking progress toward your shelter goal.

