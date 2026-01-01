Today's the day — help us feed 25 horses this winter 🐴 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency feed and veterinary care for 25 rescued horses this winter. **Every donation brings us closer to that goal.** Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of hay for a rescued horse - **$75** — emergency veterinary care for minor injuries - **$150** — a full month of feed for one horse **100% of your donation goes directly to horse care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help feed a horse today →]({{donation_link}})** These horses are counting on us — and we're counting on you. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐴 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **15 rescued horses** now have emergency feed and veterinary care through the winter — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund an additional week of hay for 7 more horses. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to the horses makes all the difference." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these horses thriving — we'll be sharing updates as they settle into their winter care routine. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

Copy content