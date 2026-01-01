Giving Tuesday Templates for Horse Rescues

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Horse Rescues

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could save a horse this Tuesday 🐴 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency feed and veterinary care for 25 rescued horses this winter. **Every early donation brings us closer to that goal.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to horse care** — not to credit card fees or platforms. **Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign →** Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about helping these horses. Thank you for being part of this rescue community. These horses are counting on us. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help us feed 25 horses this winter 🐴 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency feed and veterinary care for 25 rescued horses this winter. **Every donation brings us closer to that goal.** Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of hay for a rescued horse - **$75** — emergency veterinary care for minor injuries - **$150** — a full month of feed for one horse **100% of your donation goes directly to horse care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help feed a horse today →]({{donation_link}})** These horses are counting on us — and we're counting on you. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐴 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **15 rescued horses** now have emergency feed and veterinary care through the winter — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund an additional week of hay for 7 more horses. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to the horses makes all the difference." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these horses thriving — we'll be sharing updates as they settle into their winter care routine. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Horse Rescues

template 1

🐴 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and these rescued horses need us today. We're raising funds for emergency feed and veterinary care for 25 horses this winter. Every donation helps them survive the cold months ahead. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 **$25** = one week of hay for a rescued horse 💙 **$75** = emergency vet care for minor injuries 💙 **$150** = a full month of feed for one horse Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to horse care** — no fees taken out. Your full gift feeds the horses. These beautiful animals are counting on us today. Thank you for being part of their rescue story. 💙 **[Insert Donation Link]** #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🐴 Every horse deserves a second chance. Today, we're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for the 12 rescued horses currently in our sanctuary. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift goes further here: $25 = a week of hay for one horse $50 = emergency vet visit $100 = month of grain and supplements Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to the horses who need it most. These gentle giants have been through so much. Today, you can be part of their healing story. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in second chances 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the horses who need us most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to cover winter feed and emergency vet care for our 23 rescued horses. - $50 = a week of hay for one horse - $150 = emergency medical treatment - $300 = winter shelter repairs We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the horses — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making this possible. If saving horses resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 🐴 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Horse Rescues

Idea 1

🐴 Sponsor-a-Horse Day

Supporters sponsor a rescued horse for a day ($50), week ($200), or month ($500). Share daily updates, photos, and care costs. Track progress with a live counter.

Idea 2

🧺 Rescue Care Kits

Create care packages for new rescues: vet kit ($75), feed bundle ($100), or comfort kit ($50). Show what's funded in real-time and invite donors to visit.

Idea 3

🎯 Tack & Treasure Auction

Auction donated horse gear, art, or experiences. Set buy-it-now prices for quick sales. Every bid helps cover feed, medical care, and facility costs for rescued horses.

Idea 4

🏥 Emergency Healing Fund

Create a "Healing Fund" where donors contribute to specific recovery needs: emergency vet care ($300), rehabilitation therapy ($150), or comfort supplies ($75). Show real-time progress and share recovery stories.

Idea 5

🐎 Pledge-Per-Rescue Challenge

Supporters pledge per rescued horse brought to safety this year. Set a cap (like 20 horses) and suggested amounts ($10-$50 per rescue). Track new arrivals with photos and updates.

Idea 6

📱 Virtual Stable Tour

Host a virtual stable tour with donation stops at feed room ($25), medical bay ($100), or pasture sponsorship ($200). Use QR codes for easy mobile giving during the tour.

