Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Hospitals and Clinics

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could help save lives this Giving Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical supplies and critical care for 75 patients who can't afford treatment. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to patient care — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. Lives depend on it. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

It's Giving Tuesday — your gift saves lives today 🏥 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical supplies and critical care for 75 patients who can't afford treatment. Every donation brings life-saving care within reach. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — emergency wound care supplies for one patient - **$75** — critical medications for a week of treatment - **$150** — complete emergency care kit for urgent cases **100% of your donation goes to patient care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save lives today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can provide emergency care for 75 patients who need it most. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **50 patients** now have access to emergency medical supplies and critical care — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund emergency wound care for 7 more patients. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to patient care makes all the difference." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already saving lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Hospitals and Clinics

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and lives are on the line. 💙 We're raising funds to provide emergency medical supplies and critical care for 75 patients who can't afford treatment. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation can help provide: **$25** — emergency wound care supplies for one patient **$50** — critical medications for a week of treatment **$100** — complete emergency care kit for urgent cases Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds patient care. Together, we can provide life-saving care for 75 patients who need it most. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 Every day, our hospital serves families who can't afford to worry about medical bills on top of everything else. Today we're raising funds for our emergency care fund — helping cover costs for uninsured patients who need immediate treatment. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = One emergency room visit copay covered $50 = Lab work for a family in crisis $100 = A full day of medications for our pediatric ward Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds patient care, not platform costs. Every dollar you give today goes directly to healing. Thank you for being part of our mission 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to keep our community health clinic doors open for families who need care most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $15,000 today to fund free health screenings and preventive care for uninsured families in our neighborhood. - $50 = wellness check for one child - $150 = diabetes screening and counseling - $300 = full family health assessment We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to patient care — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for serving 2,400+ patients this year. If our mission to provide dignified healthcare for all resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Hospitals and Clinics

‍Idea 1

🩺 Healing Heroes Fund

🩺 Healing Heroes Fund Supporters sponsor a shift ($50), a day ($200), or a week ($500) of care for someone who can't afford treatment. Show live progress and share anonymous thank-you notes from patients.

‍Idea 2

🚑 Emergency Equipment Drive

🚑 Emergency Equipment Drive Let donors fund specific medical supplies your facility needs most. Create donation tiers ($25 bandages, $100 oxygen masks, $500 monitors) with real-time inventory updates.

‍Idea 3

💙 Comfort Care Campaign

💙 Comfort Care Campaign Raise funds for patient comfort items like blankets, books, or care packages. Set a 24-hour goal, share patient stories (with permission), and celebrate every milestone reached.

‍Idea 4

🏥 Sponsor-a-Room Drive

🏥 Sponsor-a-Room Drive Let donors "adopt" a patient room, waiting area, or treatment space for $100-$1,000. Share updates on improvements made and thank sponsors with a small plaque or digital recognition board.

‍Idea 5

🌟 Miracle Moments Fund

🌟 Miracle Moments Fund Collect $10-$50 donations to cover small but meaningful extras—parking vouchers for families, comfort meals, or birthday celebrations for long-term patients. Share heartwarming stories of impact.

‍Idea 6

👩‍⚕️ Staff Appreciation Drive

👩‍⚕️ Staff Appreciation Drive Raise funds to thank your healthcare heroes with coffee cards, meal deliveries, or wellness packages. Set a 48-hour goal and let the community show gratitude for your team's dedication.

