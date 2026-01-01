template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could help save lives this Giving Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical supplies and critical care for 75 patients who can't afford treatment. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to patient care — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. Lives depend on it. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday It's Giving Tuesday — your gift saves lives today 🏥 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical supplies and critical care for 75 patients who can't afford treatment. Every donation brings life-saving care within reach. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — emergency wound care supplies for one patient - **$75** — critical medications for a week of treatment - **$150** — complete emergency care kit for urgent cases **100% of your donation goes to patient care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save lives today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can provide emergency care for 75 patients who need it most. – The [Org Name] Team