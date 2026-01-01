template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift kicks off something big 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to help 75 people with disabilities access independent living services, adaptive equipment, and peer support. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to independent living programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in independence for all. – The Team Copy content COPIED!

On #GivingTuesday Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help 75 people with disabilities access independent living services, adaptive equipment, and peer support. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — one peer counseling session - **$120** — adaptive equipment for daily living - **$300** — a month of independent living skills training **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone live independently →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 people access the tools and support they need to live with dignity and independence. – The Team