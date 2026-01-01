Giving Tuesday Templates for Independent Living Centers

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more people live independently, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Independent Living Centers

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something big 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to help 75 people with disabilities access independent living services, adaptive equipment, and peer support. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to independent living programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in independence for all. – The Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help 75 people with disabilities access independent living services, adaptive equipment, and peer support. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — one peer counseling session - **$120** — adaptive equipment for daily living - **$300** — a month of independent living skills training **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone live independently →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 people access the tools and support they need to live with dignity and independence. – The Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,850** **62 people with disabilities** now have access to independent living services, adaptive equipment, and peer support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $243 in fees** — enough to fund 6 more peer counseling sessions. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we believe in independence for all." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **The Independent Living Center Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Independent Living Centers

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can change someone's life. 💙 We're raising funds to help people with disabilities access independent living services, adaptive equipment, and peer support. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation makes a real difference: **$40** = one peer counseling session **$75** = adaptive equipment for daily living **$200** = independent living skills training Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your **full gift funds the mission.** Help someone live with dignity and independence today. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and independence can't wait. 💙 Today we're raising funds to help people with disabilities live independently in our community. Every dollar helps someone access the tools, training, and support they deserve. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = assistive technology training session $50 = home accessibility assessment $100 = month of peer mentoring support Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds independence and dignity. Your support changes lives. Thank you for believing in our community. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to help people with disabilities live independently in our community. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 to expand our peer mentorship program, connecting newly disabled individuals with experienced advocates who've walked this path. - $50 = one-on-one mentoring session - $150 = assistive technology training workshop - $300 = month of advocacy support for housing rights We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to empowering independence — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team for making real change possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Independent Living Centers

‍Idea 1

🏠 Fund Independence Upgrades

Supporters sponsor accessibility upgrades ($25/$50/$100 levels). Track progress with a live counter and celebrate each milestone with photos of real improvements.

‍Idea 2

📦 Welcome Kit Drive

Create care packages for new clients. Donors fund pre-set kits (welcome, mobility, daily living). Host a packing party to build community connections.

‍Idea 3

🎯 Skills & Services Auction

Run a skills auction where community members bid on services from your clients. Highlights abilities while raising funds for independence programs.

‍Idea 4

🛠️ Equipment Lending Library

Supporters sponsor adaptive equipment rentals ($15/$30/$60 levels). Create a lending library where clients can try before they buy. Track items loaned with simple progress updates.

‍Idea 5

📹 Stories of Independence

Host a virtual "Day in My Life" storytelling event. Clients share their independence journeys via video calls. Suggested donations support peer mentoring programs.

‍Idea 6

🚧 Barrier Buster Challenge

Run a "Barrier Buster" challenge where donors fund small accessibility fixes around town. Post before/after photos and celebrate each community improvement milestone.

