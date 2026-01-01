template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift starts something beautiful this Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency support for 75 Jewish families facing hardship — covering everything from food assistance to mental health counseling to holiday essentials. Every early donation brings hope to families who need it most. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to families in need — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows our community that support is on the way. Thank you for being part of this movement. Together, we're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can transform lives in our Jewish community. We're raising funds to provide emergency support for 75 Jewish families facing hardship — covering food assistance, mental health counseling, and holiday essentials. Your donation can help provide: - **$36** — a week of groceries for a family of four - **$100** — three counseling sessions for someone in crisis - **$250** — holiday essentials and emergency support for one family **100% of your donation goes to families in need** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a Jewish family through their hardest moment →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 75 families have the support they need to heal and thrive. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!