Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your Jewish community, without extra work.
Idea 1
🕯️ Light of Giving
Create a virtual menorah where each donation "lights" a candle. Set donation levels ($18, $36, $72) and share daily stories of impact as the menorah fills with light.
Idea 2
📚 Sponsor-a-Story Drive
Let donors fund specific programs: $25 sponsors Hebrew school supplies, $50 funds Shabbat meals, $100 supports youth programs. Show live progress with simple counters.
Idea 3
🎁 Mitzvah Match Challenge
Board members pledge to match donations up to your goal. Promote through social media and email. Every gift gets doubled, maximizing impact for your community programs.
Idea 4
🍯 Sweet Traditions Fundraiser
Sell honey jars, challah, or kosher treats online with simple buy-it-now pricing. Each purchase funds your programs while sharing the sweetness of Jewish tradition.
Idea 5
📖 Memory Book Campaign
Invite community members to share favorite Jewish memories for $18 each. Compile into a digital book while funding youth education or elder care programs.
Idea 6
🎵 Songs of Support Drive
Host a virtual talent show where performers dedicate songs to donors. Set donation tiers ($25/$50/$100) and celebrate community while raising funds for programming.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Jewish Organizations
template 1
template 2
template 3