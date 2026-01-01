Today's the day — help 25 people find stable work 💼 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help 25 people complete job training programs and find stable employment. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one week of skills training workshops - **$125** — career coaching and resume support - **$300** — full job placement services for one person **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone build their future today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 25 people take the next step toward financial stability. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **15 people** now have access to job training programs, career coaching, and placement services — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund career coaching for one more person. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we believe in second chances." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as people complete their training and land their first jobs. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

