Idea 1
Supporters sponsor job seekers' interview outfits, certification fees, or transportation costs. Set funding levels ($25/$50/$100) and show real-time progress toward helping people land their first job.
Idea 2
Create skill-based sponsorship tiers where donors fund specific training modules. $50 covers computer basics, $150 funds forklift certification. Track completions and share graduate success stories with sponsors.
Idea 3
Host a virtual job fair where local businesses pay booth fees to recruit your graduates. Use ticket sales for employer registration and donation forms for community supporters cheering on job seekers.
Idea 4
Supporters sponsor a job seeker's first-week essentials: lunch money, bus passes, or work clothes. Set $20/$50/$100 tiers and share updates when someone starts their new role.
Idea 5
Create mentor-sponsorship pairs where donors fund ongoing support for graduates. $25/month covers check-ins, career coaching, or emergency job-search help. Track placement rates and celebrate wins together.
Idea 6
Run a skills showcase where graduates demonstrate what they've learned. Sell tickets to community members, collect donations for program expansion, and connect job seekers with local employers.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Job Training Programs
