Giving Tuesday Templates for Job Training Programs

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Job Training Programs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change 25 lives this Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to help 25 people complete job training programs and find stable employment. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to job training and placement services — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in second chances and new beginnings. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 25 people find stable work 💼 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help 25 people complete job training programs and find stable employment. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one week of skills training workshops - **$125** — career coaching and resume support - **$300** — full job placement services for one person **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone build their future today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 25 people take the next step toward financial stability. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **15 people** now have access to job training programs, career coaching, and placement services — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund career coaching for one more person. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we believe in second chances." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as people complete their training and land their first jobs. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Job Training Programs

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 Today, we're helping 25 people complete job training programs and find stable employment. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$50** = one week of skills training workshops **$125** = career coaching and resume support **$300** = full job placement services for one person Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds job training and placement services. Help someone build their future today. Every donation brings us closer to 25 new careers. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and someone's future depends on what we do today. 💙 We're raising funds to help 50 people gain job skills that change everything: stable income, career confidence, and hope for tomorrow. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = interview prep workshop $50 = week of skills training $100 = job placement support Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar you give goes directly to training, mentoring, and placing people in good jobs. Today, you can help someone take their next step forward. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the 2.3 million Americans who need job training to rebuild their careers. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund skills training for local job seekers — from resume workshops to certification programs that lead to real employment. - $50 = interview prep coaching for one person - $150 = industry certification materials - $300 = full job readiness program We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to training programs — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making career transformation possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Job Training Programs

Idea 1

💼 Sponsor Success Kits

Supporters sponsor job seekers' interview outfits, certification fees, or transportation costs. Set funding levels ($25/$50/$100) and show real-time progress toward helping people land their first job.

Idea 2

🎯 Fund-a-Skill Challenge

Create skill-based sponsorship tiers where donors fund specific training modules. $50 covers computer basics, $150 funds forklift certification. Track completions and share graduate success stories with sponsors.

Idea 3

🤝 Hire-a-Thon Event

Host a virtual job fair where local businesses pay booth fees to recruit your graduates. Use ticket sales for employer registration and donation forms for community supporters cheering on job seekers.

Idea 4

🚀 First Week Fund

Supporters sponsor a job seeker's first-week essentials: lunch money, bus passes, or work clothes. Set $20/$50/$100 tiers and share updates when someone starts their new role.

Idea 5

🤝 Mentor Match Program

Create mentor-sponsorship pairs where donors fund ongoing support for graduates. $25/month covers check-ins, career coaching, or emergency job-search help. Track placement rates and celebrate wins together.

Idea 6

🌟 Skills Showcase Event

Run a skills showcase where graduates demonstrate what they've learned. Sell tickets to community members, collect donations for program expansion, and connect job seekers with local employers.

