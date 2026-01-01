Giving Tuesday Templates for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your support makes all the difference this Giving Tuesday 🏳️‍🌈 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people come together to support causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide safe housing support for 25 LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to housing programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that our community shows up. Thank you for standing with us. Together, we're creating real change. – The Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift creates safe homes 🏠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide safe housing support for 25 LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one week of emergency housing assistance - **$125** — a month of case management support - **$300** — full transition support into permanent housing **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help create safe homes today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 young people the safety and stability they deserve. – The Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏳️‍🌈 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 LGBTQ+ youth** now have access to safe housing support and case management — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund 8 more weeks of emergency housing assistance. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we show up for each other." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **The Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** 💙 Today, we're raising funds to provide safe housing support for 25 LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift creates real change: **$50** = one week of emergency housing **$125** = a month of case management support **$300** = full transition into permanent housing Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to housing programs — not to fees. Your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can give 25 young people the safety and stability they deserve. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and LGBTQ+ youth need us now. 🏳️‍🌈 We're raising funds to provide safe spaces, mental health support, and advocacy for our community's most vulnerable members. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact today: 💙 $25 = Crisis hotline support for one youth 💙 $50 = Safe space programming for a week 💙 $100 = Mental health resources for a month Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our programs — no fees taken out. Your full gift creates real change. Every dollar matters. Every voice counts. Help us build a world where every LGBTQ+ person can live authentically and safely. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for standing with us 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for LGBTQ+ youth, every dollar matters more than ever. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund safe spaces and mental health support for queer teens in our community. - $25 = crisis text line support for one month - $100 = peer mentorship sessions for a teen - $500 = safe space programming for 20 youth We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the cause — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team for creating real change. If supporting LGBTQ+ youth resonates with you — share this, donate, or drop a note below 🏳️‍🌈 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups

Idea 1

🏳️‍🌈 Pride Story Campaign

Community members share their coming-out stories or allyship moments. Donors give $10 per story shared, funding support groups and crisis resources.

Idea 2

🎁 Safe Space Starter Kits

Let donors fund pre-set support kits for LGBTQ+ youth ($30 binder fund, $75 therapy sessions, $150 emergency housing). Track progress with live counters.

Idea 3

💌 Letters of Love Drive

Collect affirming letters from allies and community members. Corporate sponsor gives $5 per letter collected, funding your helpline or mentorship programs while spreading hope.

Idea 4

🎭 Talent for Change Showcase

Host a 24-hour virtual talent showcase where community members perform, share art, or tell stories. Donors pledge per performance ($15-50), funding advocacy programs.

Idea 5

💝 Sponsor-a-Resource Drive

Create sponsor-a-resource campaign where donors fund specific needs ($25 counseling session, $100 legal aid hour, $200 emergency fund). Track with live counters.

Idea 6

👥 Ally Action Pledge

Launch a visibility pledge drive where allies commit to daily acts of support (wearing pins, sharing posts). Corporate sponsor gives $3 per pledge.

