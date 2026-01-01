template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your support makes all the difference this Giving Tuesday 🏳️‍🌈 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people come together to support causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide safe housing support for 25 LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to housing programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that our community shows up. Thank you for standing with us. Together, we're creating real change. – The Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift creates safe homes 🏠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide safe housing support for 25 LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one week of emergency housing assistance - **$125** — a month of case management support - **$300** — full transition support into permanent housing **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help create safe homes today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 young people the safety and stability they deserve. – The Team Copy content COPIED!