Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar supports LGBTQ+ advocacy, without extra work.
Idea 1
Community members share their coming-out stories or allyship moments. Donors give $10 per story shared, funding support groups and crisis resources.
Idea 2
Let donors fund pre-set support kits for LGBTQ+ youth ($30 binder fund, $75 therapy sessions, $150 emergency housing). Track progress with live counters.
Idea 3
Collect affirming letters from allies and community members. Corporate sponsor gives $5 per letter collected, funding your helpline or mentorship programs while spreading hope.
Idea 4
Host a 24-hour virtual talent showcase where community members perform, share art, or tell stories. Donors pledge per performance ($15-50), funding advocacy programs.
Idea 5
Create sponsor-a-resource campaign where donors fund specific needs ($25 counseling session, $100 legal aid hour, $200 emergency fund). Track with live counters.
Idea 6
Launch a visibility pledge drive where allies commit to daily acts of support (wearing pins, sharing posts). Corporate sponsor gives $3 per pledge.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups
