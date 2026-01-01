Today's the day — help kids see clearly 👀 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide vision screenings for 200 children in underserved schools. Every child deserves to see clearly and succeed in the classroom. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — vision screening for 2 children - **$75** — complete eye exam and glasses for 1 child - **$150** — vision support for an entire classroom **100% of your donation goes to our vision programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child see their potential →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 200 kids have the clear vision they need to learn and thrive. – Your Lions Club Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🦁 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,850** **138 children** now have access to vision screenings and eye care — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $243 in fees** — enough to fund vision screenings for 19 more kids. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to helping kids see clearly makes all the difference." [Follow us on Facebook](https://facebook.com/yourlionsclub) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as we visit schools and help kids discover what they've been missing. With gratitude, **Your Lions Club Team**

