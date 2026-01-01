Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more communities, without extra work.
Idea 1
Members pledge per mile walked/biked during Giving Tuesday week. Funds go toward vision screenings and eyeglasses for underserved families in your community.
Idea 2
Host a potluck dinner with suggested donations. Create simple ticket tiers ($15/$25/$50) to fund local hunger relief programs and food pantry supplies.
Idea 3
Collect old eyeglasses and ask for $10 donations per pair donated. Set a goal counter and share stories of sight restored in developing countries.
Idea 4
Host a "Sight & Service" auction with donated services from members (lawn care, home repairs, meals). Set buy-it-now prices and let bidding fuel vision programs.
Idea 5
Challenge members to recruit 5 friends each for small monthly gifts ($10-25). Create team leaderboards and celebrate milestones with simple recognition events or certificates.
Idea 6
Set up donation stations at local businesses with QR codes. Shoppers scan to give $5-20 toward diabetes screenings or youth programs in your area.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Lions Clubs
