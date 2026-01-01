Giving Tuesday Templates for Lions Clubs

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more communities, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Lions Clubs

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Lions Clubs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your Lions Club community needs you this Tuesday 🦁 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide vision screenings for 200 children in underserved schools. Every early donation brings us closer to helping kids see clearly and succeed in the classroom. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to vision programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other Lions what's possible when we work together. Thank you for being the heart of our service community. – Your Lions Club Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help kids see clearly 👀 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide vision screenings for 200 children in underserved schools. Every child deserves to see clearly and succeed in the classroom. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — vision screening for 2 children - **$75** — complete eye exam and glasses for 1 child - **$150** — vision support for an entire classroom **100% of your donation goes to our vision programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child see their potential →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 200 kids have the clear vision they need to learn and thrive. – Your Lions Club Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🦁 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,850** **138 children** now have access to vision screenings and eye care — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $243 in fees** — enough to fund vision screenings for 19 more kids. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to helping kids see clearly makes all the difference." [Follow us on Facebook](https://facebook.com/yourlionsclub) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as we visit schools and help kids discover what they've been missing. With gratitude, **Your Lions Club Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Lions Clubs

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift helps kids see their future clearly. 👀 We're raising funds to provide vision screenings for 200 children in underserved schools. Every child deserves to see the board, read their books, and succeed. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact today: **$25** = vision screening for 2 children **$50** = complete eye exam for 1 child **$100** = glasses and support for 2 kids Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds vision programs that change lives. Help us reach 200 kids who need clear vision to learn and thrive. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🦁 Our Lions Club is raising funds to support vision screenings for kids in our community — because every child deserves to see clearly. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = One child's vision screening $50 = Eye exams for a family of four $100 = Glasses for two kids in need Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds sight-saving programs in our neighborhood. Together, we're changing lives one screening at a time. Thank you for believing in our mission! 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our Lions Club is stepping up to serve our community where it matters most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund vision screenings for 150 local kids who can't afford eye exams. - $20 = one child's complete vision screening - $100 = glasses for a student in need - $200 = mobile clinic supplies for a week We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to helping kids see clearly — not processing fees. Grateful for our volunteer team making this possible. If our mission to serve resonates — share, donate, or tell us about your community impact below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Lions Clubs

Idea 1

🦁 Roar for Sight Challenge

Members pledge per mile walked/biked during Giving Tuesday week. Funds go toward vision screenings and eyeglasses for underserved families in your community.

Idea 2

🍽️ Community Feast Fundraiser

Host a potluck dinner with suggested donations. Create simple ticket tiers ($15/$25/$50) to fund local hunger relief programs and food pantry supplies.

Idea 3

👓 Glasses for Good Drive

Collect old eyeglasses and ask for $10 donations per pair donated. Set a goal counter and share stories of sight restored in developing countries.

Idea 4

🔨 Sight & Service Auction

Host a "Sight & Service" auction with donated services from members (lawn care, home repairs, meals). Set buy-it-now prices and let bidding fuel vision programs.

Idea 5

👥 5-Friend Challenge

Challenge members to recruit 5 friends each for small monthly gifts ($10-25). Create team leaderboards and celebrate milestones with simple recognition events or certificates.

Idea 6

📱 Scan to Serve

Set up donation stations at local businesses with QR codes. Shoppers scan to give $5-20 toward diabetes screenings or youth programs in your area.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.