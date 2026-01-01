Today's the day — help us rescue 25 marine animals 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and rehabilitate 25 marine animals — seals, sea turtles, and dolphins — who need emergency care this winter. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — emergency medical supplies for one rescued animal - **$85** — a week of rehabilitation care and feeding - **$200** — full rescue operation including transport and initial treatment **100% of your donation goes directly to rescue operations** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help save a marine life today →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can give 25 injured animals a second chance at life in the wild. – The Marine Wildlife Rescue Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐋 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **18 marine animals** — seals, sea turtles, and dolphins — now have access to emergency medical care and rehabilitation thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund emergency medical supplies for 4 more rescued animals. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when marine life is in danger." [Follow us on Instagram](https://instagram.com/marinewildliferescue) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these animals recover and return to the wild. With gratitude, **The Marine Wildlife Rescue Team**

