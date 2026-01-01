Giving Tuesday Templates for Mental Health Organizations

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Mental Health Organizations

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early support makes all the difference 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 75 therapy sessions for young people struggling with anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges. Every early donation brings hope to someone who needs it most. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to mental health support — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kickstart our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that mental health matters. Thank you for being part of this movement. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes lives 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 75 therapy sessions for young people struggling with anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges. Every donation brings hope to someone who needs it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one therapy session for a young person in crisis - **$75** — three weeks of mental health support - **$150** — a full month of therapy sessions **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Be part of someone's healing journey →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 young people access the mental health support they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $1,875** 75 young people now have access to therapy sessions — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $94 in fees** — enough to fund 3 more therapy sessions for teens in crisis. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when mental health is on the line." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — the healing is just beginning. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Mental Health Organizations

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can change a young person's life. 💙 We're raising funds to provide **75 therapy sessions** for teens struggling with anxiety, depression, and mental health challenges. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = one therapy session for a teen in crisis **$75** = three weeks of mental health support **$150** = a full month of healing Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation** goes directly to mental health support — no fees taken, no cuts. Your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can help 75 young people access the care they deserve. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And right now, someone in our community is struggling in silence. We're raising funds to provide free therapy sessions for young people who can't afford mental health care. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = One therapy session for a teen in crisis $50 = Two weeks of support group meetings $100 = Mental health resources for an entire family Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds healing and hope. Every dollar you give today goes directly to breaking down barriers to mental health care. Thank you for believing that mental health matters 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and mental health support shouldn't come with hidden costs. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to expand our crisis intervention services for teens and young adults in our community. Your impact: - $50 = one counseling session for a teen in crisis - $150 = mental health resources for an entire family - $300 = training for volunteer peer supporters We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to mental health support — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team for making real change possible. If our mission resonates, please share or donate below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Mental Health Organizations

‍Idea 1

💌 Stories of Strength

Supporters share anonymous stories of mental health challenges they've overcome. For every story shared, a sponsor donates $10 (up to $2,000), funding counseling sessions while reducing stigma.

‍Idea 2

🧘 Wellness Care Kits

Create care packages with self-care items, therapy workbooks, and comfort snacks. Donors fund $30/$60/$100 packages. Track live progress and host an optional volunteer packing day.

‍Idea 3

🌟 Healing Services Auction

Host a 24-hour virtual wellness auction featuring donated services like massage, yoga classes, and art therapy sessions. Simple buy-it-now pricing funds your crisis hotline operations.

‍Idea 4

🧘 Minutes for Mental Health

Supporters pledge $1 per minute of mindfulness practice during Giving Tuesday week. Track collective minutes on your campaign page and celebrate reaching goals together while funding therapy sessions.

‍Idea 5

📦 Hope Boxes

Create simple "Hope Boxes" filled with comfort items, journal prompts, and crisis resources. Donors choose $25/$50/$100 sponsorship levels. Show live progress and optional volunteer assembly day.

‍Idea 6

🤝 Personal Stories Challenge

Launch a peer-to-peer challenge where supporters create personal fundraising pages sharing why mental health matters to them. Provide simple templates and celebrate top fundraisers with recognition.

