Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes lives 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 75 therapy sessions for young people struggling with anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges. Every donation brings hope to someone who needs it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one therapy session for a young person in crisis - **$75** — three weeks of mental health support - **$150** — a full month of therapy sessions **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Be part of someone's healing journey →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 young people access the mental health support they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $1,875** 75 young people now have access to therapy sessions — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $94 in fees** — enough to fund 3 more therapy sessions for teens in crisis. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when mental health is on the line." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — the healing is just beginning. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**

