Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Museums

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your museum story starts Tuesday 🏛️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to bring 200 local students through our doors for free field trips this year. Every early donation gets us closer to opening our exhibits to kids who might never visit otherwise. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to educational programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in the power of museums to spark curiosity and wonder. – The [Museum Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

It's Giving Tuesday — your museum gift opens doors today 🏛️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to bring 200 local students through our doors for free field trips this year. Every donation gets us closer to opening our exhibits to kids who might never visit otherwise. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one student's full museum experience and educational materials - **$75** — a small group field trip with guided tour - **$150** — transportation and admission for an entire classroom **100% of your donation goes to educational programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child discover wonder today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can spark curiosity in 200 young minds this year. – The [Museum Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏛️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,850** 154 local students now have access to free field trips and hands-on learning experiences — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $193 in fees** — enough to fund 7 more students' full museum experiences. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to the kids makes all the difference." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these young minds discover wonder in real time — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Museum Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Museums

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, we're opening our doors to wonder 🏛️ We're raising funds to bring **200 local students** through our museum for free field trips this year. Every donation gets us closer to sparking curiosity in kids who might never visit otherwise. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift creates real impact: **$25** = one student's full museum experience **$75** = guided tour for a small group **$150** = transportation + admission for an entire classroom Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — **your full gift funds educational programs.** Help us inspire 200 young minds this year 💙 **[Insert Donation Link]** #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🏛️ Help us preserve history for future generations. Today we're raising funds to digitize our rare artifact collection — making centuries of local history accessible to everyone. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = One artifact digitally preserved forever $50 = A month of climate-controlled storage $100 = Educational materials for 20 students Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of every donation goes directly to preserving our community's treasures. Every piece of history matters. Every dollar counts. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're preserving history while building community connections that matter. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to expand our youth education programs and keep admission accessible for all families. - $25 = hands-on workshop materials for one student - $75 = field trip scholarships for underserved schools - $150 = interactive exhibit updates that bring history to life We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to preserving our community's stories — not processing fees. Grateful for our small but mighty team making culture accessible to everyone. If our mission to connect past and present resonates — share this, donate, or tell us your favorite museum memory below 🏛️ #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Museums

‍Idea 1

🏛️ Adopt-an-Artifact

Donors "adopt" collection pieces for $25-$500. They get a certificate, photo, and conservation story. Funds preserve history while creating personal connections to your mission.

‍Idea 2

🎨 Behind-the-Scenes Access Pass

Sell exclusive virtual or in-person tours, curator talks, or storage room visits. Price tiers ($15/$50/$100) fund exhibits while giving supporters special access experiences.

‍Idea 3

📚 Memory Makers Campaign

Visitors share memories sparked by exhibits. Sponsors give $10 per story shared online. Stories become a digital archive while funding educational programs and community outreach.

‍Idea 4

📚 Fund-a-Program

Donors fund specific educational programs ($30/$75/$150). Each level unlocks different impact stories and updates. Simple tiers make giving easy while funding school visits and workshops.

‍Idea 5

🎯 Museum Auction Night

Create a 24-hour online auction with museum-themed items. Set buy-it-now prices for quick sales. Each bid funds preservation work while engaging supporters in friendly competition.

‍Idea 6

🏷️ Sponsor-a-Label

Supporters sponsor exhibit labels for $25 each. They get their name displayed and learn conservation details. Funds go toward new displays while donors feel connected.

