Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps preserve history and culture, without extra work.
Donors "adopt" collection pieces for $25-$500. They get a certificate, photo, and conservation story. Funds preserve history while creating personal connections to your mission.
Sell exclusive virtual or in-person tours, curator talks, or storage room visits. Price tiers ($15/$50/$100) fund exhibits while giving supporters special access experiences.
Visitors share memories sparked by exhibits. Sponsors give $10 per story shared online. Stories become a digital archive while funding educational programs and community outreach.
Donors fund specific educational programs ($30/$75/$150). Each level unlocks different impact stories and updates. Simple tiers make giving easy while funding school visits and workshops.
Create a 24-hour online auction with museum-themed items. Set buy-it-now prices for quick sales. Each bid funds preservation work while engaging supporters in friendly competition.
Supporters sponsor exhibit labels for $25 each. They get their name displayed and learn conservation details. Funds go toward new displays while donors feel connected.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Museums
