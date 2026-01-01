It's Giving Tuesday — your museum gift opens doors today 🏛️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to bring 200 local students through our doors for free field trips this year. Every donation gets us closer to opening our exhibits to kids who might never visit otherwise. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one student's full museum experience and educational materials - **$75** — a small group field trip with guided tour - **$150** — transportation and admission for an entire classroom **100% of your donation goes to educational programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child discover wonder today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can spark curiosity in 200 young minds this year. – The [Museum Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏛️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,850** 154 local students now have access to free field trips and hands-on learning experiences — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $193 in fees** — enough to fund 7 more students' full museum experiences. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to the kids makes all the difference." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these young minds discover wonder in real time — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Museum Name] Team**

