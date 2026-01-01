Today's the day — your gift creates music magic 🎵 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide music lessons and instruments for 25 kids who can't afford them. **Your donation can help provide:** - **$35** — one month of sheet music and supplies - **$85** — a beginner instrument rental for three months - **$200** — full music lessons for one child for a semester **100% of your donation goes to our music programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Give a child the gift of music today →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can fill all 25 spots and change lives through music. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🎵 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **17 kids** now have access to music lessons and instruments — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund sheet music and supplies for 6 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around our kids." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — the first lessons start next month, and we can't wait to share the music magic you've made possible. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

