Today's the day — help us protect 25 trails 🥾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to protect and restore 25 endangered trails across our local parks. Every donation helps preserve these paths for future generations. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — trail markers and signage for one mile - **$75** — erosion control materials for a damaged section - **$150** — full restoration of one trail segment **100% of your donation goes to trail protection** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us protect these trails today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can keep 25 trails alive for hikers, families, and wildlife for years to come. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌲 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **18 endangered trails** now have the protection and restoration they need — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund trail markers for 6 additional miles. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how much our parks mean to this community." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these trails come back to life — we'll be sharing progress photos as the work begins. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

Copy content