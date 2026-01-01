Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps preserve our parks, without extra work.
Supporters "adopt" trail sections at different donation levels ($25/$50/$100). Show a live map of adopted trails and use funds for maintenance, signage, or habitat restoration.
Auction donated park photos, artwork, or vintage postcards with buy-it-now pricing. Each sale funds trail improvements or educational programs while celebrating park beauty.
Supporters pledge per mile hiked by your team on Giving Tuesday. Set a goal distance, track progress live, and raise funds for conservation projects.
Supporters sponsor wildlife cameras at different price points ($30/$75/$150). Share live footage updates and use funds for habitat monitoring, research, or visitor education programs.
Create donation tiers matching park entrance fees ($15/$25/$50). Each "virtual visit" funds conservation work while supporters get digital park passes or nature guides.
Supporters buy squares on a digital park map ($10 each). Show real-time progress as the map fills up, funding trail restoration or wildlife protection projects.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for National Parks
