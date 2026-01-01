Giving Tuesday Templates for National Parks

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps preserve our parks, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - National Parks

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could protect 25 trails this Tuesday 🌲 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to protect and restore 25 endangered trails across our local parks. Every early donation gets us closer to preserving these paths for future generations. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to trail restoration — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about protecting these trails. Thank you for caring about our parks. Together, we can keep these trails alive. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help us protect 25 trails 🥾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to protect and restore 25 endangered trails across our local parks. Every donation helps preserve these paths for future generations. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — trail markers and signage for one mile - **$75** — erosion control materials for a damaged section - **$150** — full restoration of one trail segment **100% of your donation goes to trail protection** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us protect these trails today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can keep 25 trails alive for hikers, families, and wildlife for years to come. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌲 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **18 endangered trails** now have the protection and restoration they need — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund trail markers for 6 additional miles. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how much our parks mean to this community." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these trails come back to life — we'll be sharing progress photos as the work begins. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for National Parks

template 1

🌲 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and our trails need you. We're raising funds to protect and restore 25 endangered trails across our local parks. These paths connect families to nature and preserve wildlife habitats for generations. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift makes a real difference: 💚 **$30** = trail markers for one mile 💚 **$75** = erosion control materials 💚 **$150** = full restoration of one trail segment Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds trail protection. Help us keep these 25 trails alive for hikers, families, and wildlife. Every dollar counts today. **[Insert Donation Link]** Thank you for caring about our parks 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🌲 Our national parks need us now more than ever. Today we're raising funds to protect the trails, wildlife, and wild spaces that connect us all. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Trail maintenance supplies for one mile $50 = Native plant restoration for damaged areas $100 = Educational programs for 20 kids Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds conservation work that matters. Every dollar you give today goes straight to protecting these incredible places for future generations 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our national parks need champions now more than ever. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 to fund trail restoration and youth education programs that connect the next generation to our wild spaces. Your impact: - $50 = trail maintenance supplies for one mile - $150 = outdoor education for 10 students - $300 = habitat restoration materials We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to protecting our parks — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making conservation accessible to all. If preserving America's natural heritage resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🏔️ #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for National Parks

Idea 1

🏔️ Adopt-a-Trail Challenge

Supporters "adopt" trail sections at different donation levels ($25/$50/$100). Show a live map of adopted trails and use funds for maintenance, signage, or habitat restoration.

Idea 2

📸 Park Memory Auction

Auction donated park photos, artwork, or vintage postcards with buy-it-now pricing. Each sale funds trail improvements or educational programs while celebrating park beauty.

Idea 3

🌲 Miles for Conservation

Supporters pledge per mile hiked by your team on Giving Tuesday. Set a goal distance, track progress live, and raise funds for conservation projects.

Idea 4

📹 Wildlife Watch Sponsorship

Supporters sponsor wildlife cameras at different price points ($30/$75/$150). Share live footage updates and use funds for habitat monitoring, research, or visitor education programs.

Idea 5

🎫 Virtual Park Pass Drive

Create donation tiers matching park entrance fees ($15/$25/$50). Each "virtual visit" funds conservation work while supporters get digital park passes or nature guides.

Idea 6

🗺️ Map the Mission Challenge

Supporters buy squares on a digital park map ($10 each). Show real-time progress as the map fills up, funding trail restoration or wildlife protection projects.

