Idea 1
🌱 Adopt-a-Trail Challenge
Supporters "adopt" trail sections for $25-$100. Share before/after photos of cleanups, post progress updates, and let donors see their impact through simple photo updates.
Idea 2
🦋 Nature Mentor Match
Pair donors with young conservationists. $50 sponsors a mentorship month, $200 covers gear and field trips. Share updates and photos of kids discovering wildlife.
Idea 3
🏕️ Campfire Stories Campaign
Kids share 30-second videos about their favorite nature moments. Donors give $10-$50 per story, funding outdoor education programs while celebrating young voices.
Idea 4
🌿 Green Guardians Pledge
Young conservationists create 1-minute "nature promise" videos. Donors pledge $15-$75 per promise, funding outdoor education while showcasing kids' environmental commitments.
Idea 5
🦅 Wildlife Rescue Fund
Set donation levels for specific rescue needs: $30 feeds injured birds, $100 covers medical care. Share real rescue stories and recovery photos.
Idea 6
🌳 Future Forest Fund
Kids plant seeds in small pots, donors "sponsor" each seedling for $20. Track growth with monthly photos, then transplant together in spring.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs
