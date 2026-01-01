Today's the day — help 25 kids discover nature 🌱 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to get 25 kids outdoors this year through nature camps, trail cleanups, and hands-on conservation projects. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — one child's nature camp supplies and materials - **$75** — a week of outdoor programming for one kid - **$150** — a full month of conservation activities and mentorship **100% of your donation goes to getting kids outside** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child fall in love with nature today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to explore, learn, and protect the natural world around them. – The Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌱 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $1,875** **25 kids** now have access to nature camps, trail cleanups, and hands-on conservation projects — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $94 in fees** — enough to fund supplies and materials for 3 more kids to experience the outdoors. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when kids and nature come together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The Team**

