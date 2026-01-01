template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your ocean needs you this Tuesday 🌊 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to protect 25 miles of critical marine habitat through cleanup efforts, coral restoration, and community education. Every early donation brings us closer to healthier oceans. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to ocean conservation — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that our oceans are worth protecting. Thank you for being part of this movement. The ocean is counting on us. – The Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your ocean gift makes waves 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to protect 25 miles of critical marine habitat through cleanup efforts, coral restoration, and community education. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — removes 50 pounds of plastic debris from coastal waters - **$75** — plants and nurtures 10 coral fragments for reef restoration - **$150** — funds a full day of community education reaching 100 people **100% of your donation goes to ocean conservation** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us protect our oceans today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can safeguard 25 miles of marine habitat for future generations. – The Ocean Conservation Team