Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Parent Teacher Associations

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something special 💙

Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most.

We're launching a campaign to fund classroom supplies, field trips, and enrichment programs for our kids. Every early donation helps us reach more students this year.

And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our school programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs.

Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families we're serious about supporting our kids.

Thank you for being part of this. Our students are counting on us.
– The PTA Team

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift powers our kids' success 🎒 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide classroom supplies, field trips, and enrichment programs that help our students thrive. **Every gift today brings us closer to reaching every child in our school.** Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — art supplies for one classroom - **$75** — a field trip experience for 3 students - **$150** — enrichment programs for a full month **100% of your donation goes directly to our school programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help our kids succeed today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give every student the tools and experiences they need to learn and grow. – The PTA Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **127 students** now have access to art supplies, field trips, and enrichment programs — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund art supplies for 6 more classrooms. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our school community can be." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these programs in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The PTA Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Parent Teacher Associations

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and our kids need us! 📚 We're raising funds for classroom supplies, field trips, and enrichment programs that help every student thrive. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = art supplies for one classroom 🎨 **$50** = field trip for 2 students **$100** = enrichment programs for a month Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to our students** — no fees taken out, every dollar counts. Help us give our kids the tools they need to succeed! 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🍎 Our kids deserve the best — new playground equipment, classroom supplies, and field trips that spark curiosity. Today we're raising funds for [specific PTA goal]. Every dollar makes a difference in our classrooms. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 $25 = Art supplies for one classroom 💙 $50 = New books for the library 💙 $100 = Field trip for 5 students Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our kids — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds what matters most. Thank you for believing in our school community. Together, we're giving our children the resources they need to thrive! [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to keep our kids thriving in school. Every dollar matters when you're a parent-led organization. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 to fund classroom supplies, after-school programs, and teacher appreciation initiatives that directly impact our students' success. - $25 = art supplies for one classroom - $75 = a month of reading materials - $150 = teacher appreciation lunch for the whole staff We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our kids — not processing fees. That transparency matters to the families who trust us with their support. Grateful for our volunteer parents who make this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or tell us about your own PTA wins below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Parent Teacher Associations

‍Idea 1

📚 Classroom Wish List Drive

Parents fund specific classroom needs ($25 art supplies, $50 books, $100 tech). Teachers create wish lists, donors see real-time progress, and kids write thank-you notes.

‍Idea 2

🎪 Family Fun Night Fundraiser

Sell tickets for carnival games, food trucks, and activities. Use QR codes for easy check-in, track concession sales, and let families pay with phones—no cash boxes.

‍Idea 3

🏆 Student Achievement Sponsor-a-Thon

Community sponsors pledge per student milestone (reading goals, attendance, grades). Track progress live, celebrate wins together, and fund enrichment programs with the proceeds.

‍Idea 4

💝 Teacher Appreciation Sponsor Drive

Parents sponsor teacher appreciation gifts ($10 coffee cards, $25 lunch vouchers, $50 spa treats). Set funding goals per teacher, track progress publicly, and surprise staff during Teacher Appreciation Week.

‍Idea 5

📖 Read-a-Thon Pledge Campaign

Families pledge per book read during a school-wide reading challenge. Set rates like $2 per book, cap donations at comfortable amounts, and fund new library books with the proceeds.

‍Idea 6

🧺 Themed Basket Silent Auction

Create themed baskets (movie night, baking, date night) for silent auction. Parents donate items or cash, bidding happens online with mobile-friendly forms, and pickup is at school events.

