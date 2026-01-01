template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Next Tuesday, we're cleaning up our oceans 🌊 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to remove 5,000 pounds of plastic waste from our local waterways and coastlines. Every early donation gets us closer to cleaner oceans and safer marine life. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to cleanup efforts — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that real change is possible. Thank you for caring about our planet's future. – The Plastic Pollution Prevention Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — help us pull 5,000 pounds of plastic from our waters 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to remove 5,000 pounds of plastic waste from our local waterways and coastlines. Every piece we pull out saves marine life and protects our ocean ecosystem. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — removes 50 pounds of plastic debris from beaches - **$75** — funds a full cleanup day for our volunteer crew - **$150** — covers equipment and disposal for 300 pounds of waste **100% of your donation goes to our cleanup efforts** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us reach our 5,000-pound goal today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give our oceans the clean future they deserve. – The Plastic Pollution Prevention Team Copy content COPIED!