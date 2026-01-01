Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps drive change, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters pledge $10-$50 per policy win (up to a cap). Track victories live on your campaign page, celebrate progress, and fund advocacy work through real results.
Idea 2
Sell "seats" at a virtual town hall ($25-$100). Include Q&A with candidates, policy briefings, and exclusive updates. Easy ticketing keeps supporters engaged year-round.
Idea 3
Create donation tiers matching your advocacy budget: $35 funds voter outreach, $75 covers policy research, $150 sponsors community forums. Show exactly where dollars go.
Idea 4
Supporters sponsor a "democracy toolkit" for new voters: $20 covers registration materials, $50 funds voter guides, $100 sponsors poll worker training. Track impact live.
Idea 5
Create a 48-hour "advocacy sprint" where donors pledge per action taken (calls made, emails sent, meetings scheduled). Cap pledges and celebrate momentum together.
Idea 6
Sell "seats" at exclusive candidate meet-and-greets or policy briefings. Different price tiers ($30/$75/$150) fund specific advocacy priorities while building your supporter network.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Political Action Committees
