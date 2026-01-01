template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your voice matters more than ever this Giving Tuesday 🗳️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to fund voter education workshops for 75 underrepresented communities. Every early donation helps us reach more voters with the information they need to make their voices heard. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to voter outreach — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that democracy is worth investing in. Thank you for believing in the power of informed voters. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your vote for democracy starts here 🗳️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide voter education workshops for 75 underrepresented communities. Every donation helps us reach more voters with the information they need to make their voices heard. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — voter education materials for one community workshop - **$85** — a full workshop session reaching 25 voters - **$200** — comprehensive voter outreach for an entire neighborhood **100% of your donation goes to voter education** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help voters make their voices heard →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 75 communities have the information they need to participate in democracy. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!