Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Political Action Committees

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your voice matters more than ever this Giving Tuesday 🗳️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to fund voter education workshops for 75 underrepresented communities. Every early donation helps us reach more voters with the information they need to make their voices heard. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to voter outreach — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that democracy is worth investing in. Thank you for believing in the power of informed voters. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your vote for democracy starts here 🗳️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide voter education workshops for 75 underrepresented communities. Every donation helps us reach more voters with the information they need to make their voices heard. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — voter education materials for one community workshop - **$85** — a full workshop session reaching 25 voters - **$200** — comprehensive voter outreach for an entire neighborhood **100% of your donation goes to voter education** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help voters make their voices heard →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 75 communities have the information they need to participate in democracy. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🗳️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** 42 communities now have access to voter education workshops and materials — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund voter education materials for 5 additional community workshops. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful informed voters can be when they have the right information." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these workshops in action — democracy is stronger when we all participate. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Political Action Committees

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and democracy needs your voice 🗳️ We're raising funds to bring voter education workshops to 75 underrepresented communities. Every donation helps more voters access the information they need to make their voices heard. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact today: **$30** = voter education materials for one workshop **$85** = full session reaching 25 voters **$200** = comprehensive outreach for an entire neighborhood Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds voter education, not platform costs. Together, we can ensure every community has the tools to participate in democracy 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and democracy needs your voice 🗳️ We're raising funds to support voter education and civic engagement in our community. Every dollar helps us reach more people with the tools they need to participate. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Voter guide printing for 100 families $50 = Digital outreach to 500 potential voters $100 = Community forum hosting costs Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of your donation goes directly to strengthening our democracy. Your support today makes every voice count. Thank you for believing in the power of informed participation 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and democracy depends on grassroots voices like ours having the resources to make change happen. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund voter education workshops and community organizing efforts in underserved districts. - $50 = voter registration materials for 25 families - $150 = one community workshop on ballot measures - $500 = organizing toolkit for local advocates We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to expanding civic participation — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team for building real political power from the ground up. If strengthening democracy resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Political Action Committees

Idea 1

🏛️ Victory Pledge Drive

Supporters pledge $10-$50 per policy win (up to a cap). Track victories live on your campaign page, celebrate progress, and fund advocacy work through real results.

Idea 2

🎤 Civic Engagement Series

Sell "seats" at a virtual town hall ($25-$100). Include Q&A with candidates, policy briefings, and exclusive updates. Easy ticketing keeps supporters engaged year-round.

Idea 3

💼 Democracy Fund Tiers

Create donation tiers matching your advocacy budget: $35 funds voter outreach, $75 covers policy research, $150 sponsors community forums. Show exactly where dollars go.

Idea 4

🗳️ Democracy Toolkit Drive

Supporters sponsor a "democracy toolkit" for new voters: $20 covers registration materials, $50 funds voter guides, $100 sponsors poll worker training. Track impact live.

Idea 5

⚡ Advocacy Action Sprint

Create a 48-hour "advocacy sprint" where donors pledge per action taken (calls made, emails sent, meetings scheduled). Cap pledges and celebrate momentum together.

Idea 6

🤝 Insider Access Series

Sell "seats" at exclusive candidate meet-and-greets or policy briefings. Different price tiers ($30/$75/$150) fund specific advocacy priorities while building your supporter network.

