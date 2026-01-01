template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your voice matters more than ever this Giving Tuesday Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to support 25 grassroots advocates with training, resources, and organizing tools to amplify their voices in their communities. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our advocacy programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this movement. Democracy starts with all of us. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Your Giving Tuesday gift strengthens democracy today **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to support 25 grassroots advocates with training, resources, and organizing tools to amplify their voices in their communities. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — advocacy training workshop for one person - **$100** — organizing toolkit and resources for community outreach - **$250** — full month of support for a grassroots advocate **100% of your donation goes to our advocacy programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Strengthen democracy with your gift →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can empower 25 advocates to make their voices heard in their communities. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!