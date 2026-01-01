Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your political cause, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters pledge $10-50 to "sponsor" a voter registration drive. Set a goal (500 new voters), track progress live, and celebrate when you hit milestones together.
Idea 2
Create donation tiers: $25 funds voter guides, $50 covers poll worker training, $100 sponsors community forums. Show exactly how each gift strengthens democracy locally.
Idea 3
Host a virtual town hall where donors ask questions about your work. Charge $20 "tickets" that become donations, building trust while funding your advocacy efforts.
Idea 4
Supporters "adopt" a civic issue for $30-100. Track progress on voter education, policy research, or community forums. Share updates showing how their sponsorship creates real change.
Idea 5
Create a simple advocacy toolkit fundraiser. $15 gets yard signs, $35 adds voter guides, $75 includes community event supplies. Donors fund democracy tools while supporting your mission.
Idea 6
Run a "Voices Count" campaign where $20 sponsors one person's civic engagement story. Share these stories throughout Giving Tuesday, showing how donations amplify community voices.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Political Groups
