

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Political Groups

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your voice matters more than ever this Giving Tuesday Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to support 25 grassroots advocates with training, resources, and organizing tools to amplify their voices in their communities. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our advocacy programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this movement. Democracy starts with all of us. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Your Giving Tuesday gift strengthens democracy today **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to support 25 grassroots advocates with training, resources, and organizing tools to amplify their voices in their communities. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — advocacy training workshop for one person - **$100** — organizing toolkit and resources for community outreach - **$250** — full month of support for a grassroots advocate **100% of your donation goes to our advocacy programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Strengthen democracy with your gift →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can empower 25 advocates to make their voices heard in their communities. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **18 grassroots advocates** now have access to training workshops, organizing toolkits, and community outreach resources — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund 4 more advocacy training workshops. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these advocates in action — democracy starts with all of us, and the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Political Groups

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and democracy needs your voice 🗳️ We're raising funds to train 25 grassroots advocates with organizing tools and resources to amplify their voices in their communities. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift can provide: **$40** = advocacy training workshop for one person **$100** = organizing toolkit for community outreach **$250** = full month of support for a grassroots advocate Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can empower 25 advocates to make their voices heard. Democracy starts with all of us. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and democracy needs your voice 🗳️ Today we're raising funds to keep our advocacy work strong and our community informed. Every dollar helps us fight for the issues that matter most. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = voter education materials for 50 people $50 = community forum hosting for a month $100 = advocacy toolkit for local organizers Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of your donation goes directly to our political advocacy work. Your support today means we can keep pushing for change tomorrow. Thank you for believing in our cause 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and democracy depends on grassroots voices like ours staying strong. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund voter education workshops and community organizing training for 2025. Your impact: - $25 = voter guide printing for one neighborhood - $75 = workshop materials for 20 participants - $150 = full training session for emerging leaders We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to strengthening our democracy — not processing fees. Grateful for this scrappy team and everyone who believes in the power of informed, engaged communities. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or tell us how you're showing up today 🗳️ #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Political Groups

Idea 1

🗳️ Sponsor-a-Voter Drive

Supporters pledge $10-50 to "sponsor" a voter registration drive. Set a goal (500 new voters), track progress live, and celebrate when you hit milestones together.

Idea 2

💪 Democracy Builder Tiers

Create donation tiers: $25 funds voter guides, $50 covers poll worker training, $100 sponsors community forums. Show exactly how each gift strengthens democracy locally.

Idea 3

🎤 Town Hall Fundraiser

Host a virtual town hall where donors ask questions about your work. Charge $20 "tickets" that become donations, building trust while funding your advocacy efforts.

Idea 4

🏛️ Adopt-an-Issue Drive

Supporters "adopt" a civic issue for $30-100. Track progress on voter education, policy research, or community forums. Share updates showing how their sponsorship creates real change.

Idea 5

🧰 Democracy Toolkit Fund

Create a simple advocacy toolkit fundraiser. $15 gets yard signs, $35 adds voter guides, $75 includes community event supplies. Donors fund democracy tools while supporting your mission.

Idea 6

📢 Voices Count Campaign

Run a "Voices Count" campaign where $20 sponsors one person's civic engagement story. Share these stories throughout Giving Tuesday, showing how donations amplify community voices.

