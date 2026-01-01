Giving Tuesday Templates for Primary Schools

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Primary Schools

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something special 📚 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide classroom supplies and learning materials for 75 students who need them most. Every early donation brings us closer to filling backpacks with the tools kids need to succeed. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to students — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families that this matters. Thank you for believing in these kids. We're just getting started. – The [School Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 75 students succeed 📚 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide classroom supplies and learning materials for 75 students who need them most. Every donation fills backpacks with the tools kids need to succeed. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a complete set of pencils, notebooks, and folders for one student - **$50** — art supplies and reading books for a classroom - **$100** — a full backpack of supplies for two students for the entire year **100% of your donation goes directly to students** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student succeed today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the supplies they need to learn and grow. – The [School Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 📚 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **75 students** now have the classroom supplies and learning materials they need to succeed — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund supplies for 7 more students. *One parent told us:* "Seeing the whole community rally around these kids reminded me why I love this school." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these backpacks in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [School Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Primary Schools

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday! 📚 Today, we're raising funds to fill 75 backpacks with classroom supplies for students who need them most. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = pencils, notebooks, and folders for one student **$50** = art supplies and reading books for a classroom **$100** = a full year of supplies for two students Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to students. Help us give kids the tools they need to succeed. Every donation counts. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 📚 Our kids deserve classrooms where every dollar counts. Today we're raising funds for new books, supplies, and learning materials that spark curiosity and build futures. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = A classroom library starter set 📖 $50 = Art supplies for 30 students 🎨 $100 = STEM kits for hands-on learning 🔬 Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to our students. Every child deserves to love learning. Help us make that happen today. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our kids 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the students who need us most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund literacy programs that help struggling readers catch up and thrive. Your impact: - $25 = reading materials for one student - $75 = tutoring sessions for a month - $150 = literacy assessment tools We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our students — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Primary Schools

Idea 1

📚 Classroom Wish List Drive

Parents and community members fund specific classroom needs (books, supplies, tech). Set donation levels ($25/$50/$100) with clear impact descriptions. Track progress with a live counter.

Idea 2

🎒 Backpack Buddy Campaign

Sponsor a student's school supplies for the year. Create sponsorship tiers ($30 basic/$60 deluxe/$100 full year). Share anonymous thank-you notes from families to build connection.

Idea 3

🏃 Read-a-Thon Challenge

Students collect pledges per book read during Giving Tuesday week. Use QR codes for easy mobile donations. Celebrate with a school-wide reading party when goal is met.

Idea 4

🍎 Teacher Appreciation Fund

Create a fund where families contribute $10-50 to surprise teachers with gift cards, classroom treats, or wellness packages. Set a goal per teacher and celebrate when reached.

Idea 5

🎓 Field Trip Fund Drive

Parents sponsor upcoming field trips at different levels ($15 bus/$30 admission/$50 full experience). Track progress with a thermometer visual and send trip photos to donors afterward.

Idea 6

📱 Text-to-Give Challenge

Students share a simple text code with family. Relatives text to donate instantly ($5/$10/$25). Perfect for grandparents and busy parents who want to support quickly.

