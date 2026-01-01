Today's the day — help 75 students succeed 📚 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide classroom supplies and learning materials for 75 students who need them most. Every donation fills backpacks with the tools kids need to succeed. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a complete set of pencils, notebooks, and folders for one student - **$50** — art supplies and reading books for a classroom - **$100** — a full backpack of supplies for two students for the entire year **100% of your donation goes directly to students** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student succeed today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the supplies they need to learn and grow. – The [School Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 📚 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **75 students** now have the classroom supplies and learning materials they need to succeed — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund supplies for 7 more students. *One parent told us:* "Seeing the whole community rally around these kids reminded me why I love this school." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these backpacks in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [School Name] Team**

