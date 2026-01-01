Giving Tuesday Templates for Private Schools

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Private Schools

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something special 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide scholarships for 25 students who need financial support to stay in our school community. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to student scholarships — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families that this matters. Thank you for believing in our students. We're just getting started. – The [School Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your scholarship gift changes everything 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide scholarships for 25 students who need financial support to stay in our school community. Every gift brings us closer to keeping these bright minds where they belong. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — school supplies and materials for one student - **$150** — textbooks for a full semester - **$500** — one month of tuition support **100% of your donation goes directly to student scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student stay in our community →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 25 students have the support they need to thrive. – The [School Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 students** now have the scholarship support they need to stay in our school community — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund school supplies for 8 more students. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our school community can be." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these scholarship stories unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **[School Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Private Schools

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, we're raising funds to provide scholarships for 25 students who need financial support to stay in our school community. 💙 Every gift helps keep bright minds where they belong. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation can provide: **$50** = school supplies for one student **$150** = textbooks for a full semester **$500** = one month of tuition support Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds scholarships, not platform costs. Together, we can ensure 25 students have the support they need to thrive. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🎓 Help us give every student the education they deserve. Today we're raising funds for new classroom technology and scholarship support. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New learning materials for one student $50 = Technology access for a week $100 = Partial scholarship support Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds student success. 💙 Every dollar you give today goes directly to our students. Thank you for believing in their future. [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday 💙
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're making quality education accessible to every student, regardless of family income. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund scholarships and learning resources for students who need them most. - $50 = textbooks for one student - $150 = a month of tutoring support - $500 = partial scholarship assistance We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to student support — not processing fees. Grateful for our community of educators and families making this possible. If our mission resonates, please share or donate below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Private Schools

‍Idea 1

📚 Adopt-a-Supply Drive

Parents sponsor classroom supplies by "adopting" specific items. Create a wishlist with prices ($15 art supplies, $50 science kit). Track progress live and celebrate when each item gets funded.

‍Idea 2

🎬 Student Thank-You Videos

Students create thank-you videos for donors who fund their programs. Set donation tiers ($25/$100/$250) tied to specific activities. Share videos after Giving Tuesday to show direct impact.

‍Idea 3

🎭 Virtual Talent Showcase

Host a virtual talent showcase where families buy "tickets" to support arts/music programs. Students perform live online, and all proceeds fund creative education without platform fees eating into budgets.

‍Idea 4

💰 Future Fund Challenge

Create a "Future Fund" where families pledge monthly gifts toward next year's programs. Set simple tiers ($10/$25/$50) and show live progress toward goals like new playground equipment or technology upgrades.

‍Idea 5

📝 Teacher Wish List

Launch a "Teacher Wish List" campaign where staff submit specific classroom needs. Parents can fund exact items ($30 books, $75 lab materials) and receive photos when items arrive in classrooms.

‍Idea 6

🤝 Skills Auction

Host a "Skills Auction" where parents bid on services from other families (tutoring, baking, yard work). All proceeds support school programs while building community connections through shared talents.

