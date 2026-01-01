Today's the day — your scholarship gift changes everything 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide scholarships for 25 students who need financial support to stay in our school community. Every gift brings us closer to keeping these bright minds where they belong. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — school supplies and materials for one student - **$150** — textbooks for a full semester - **$500** — one month of tuition support **100% of your donation goes directly to student scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student stay in our community →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 25 students have the support they need to thrive. – The [School Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 students** now have the scholarship support they need to stay in our school community — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund school supplies for 8 more students. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our school community can be." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these scholarship stories unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **[School Name] Team**

