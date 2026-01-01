Today's the day — help us save 30 rabbits 🐰 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and rehabilitate 30 abandoned rabbits who need emergency medical care, safe housing, and loving foster families. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — emergency medical exam for one rabbit - **$75** — a week of specialized rabbit food and medication - **$150** — full spay/neuter surgery and recovery care **100% of your donation goes to rabbit care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save a bunny's life today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 30 rabbits the second chance they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐰 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **18 abandoned rabbits** now have access to emergency medical care, specialized nutrition, and safe foster homes — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund medical exams for 8 more rabbits. *One volunteer told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how much this community cares about the bunnies who need us most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these sweet rabbits find their forever families. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

Copy content