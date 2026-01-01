Giving Tuesday Templates for Rabbit Rescues

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more bunnies, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Rabbit Rescues

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Rabbit Rescues

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could save 30 rabbits this Giving Tuesday 🐰 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes close to their hearts. We're launching a campaign to rescue and rehabilitate 30 abandoned rabbits who need emergency medical care, safe housing, and loving foster families. Every early donation gets us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to rabbit care — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about saving these sweet bunnies. Thank you for caring about rabbits who have nowhere else to turn. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help us save 30 rabbits 🐰 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and rehabilitate 30 abandoned rabbits who need emergency medical care, safe housing, and loving foster families. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — emergency medical exam for one rabbit - **$75** — a week of specialized rabbit food and medication - **$150** — full spay/neuter surgery and recovery care **100% of your donation goes to rabbit care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save a bunny's life today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 30 rabbits the second chance they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐰 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **18 abandoned rabbits** now have access to emergency medical care, specialized nutrition, and safe foster homes — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund medical exams for 8 more rabbits. *One volunteer told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how much this community cares about the bunnies who need us most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these sweet rabbits find their forever families. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Rabbit Rescues

template 1

🐰 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and 30 abandoned rabbits need your help TODAY. We're raising emergency funds for medical care, safe housing, and foster families for bunnies who have nowhere else to turn. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift makes an immediate difference: 💙 **$25** = emergency vet exam for one rabbit 💙 **$50** = a week of specialized food and medication 💙 **$100** = spay/neuter surgery and recovery care Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes straight to rabbit care — no fees taken out, ever. These sweet bunnies are counting on us. Can you help save a life today? **[Insert Donation Link]** Thank you for caring about rabbits who need us most 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🐰 Every bunny deserves a second chance. Today, we're raising funds to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abandoned rabbits in our community. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = A week of hay and pellets for one rabbit $50 = Emergency vet care for a sick bunny $100 = Full intake care (spay/neuter, vaccines, health check) Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to saving lives. 100% of your donation feeds, heals, and houses these precious bunnies. Every rabbit matters. Every dollar counts. Help us give them the love they deserve 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every bunny deserves a second chance. 🐰 [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund emergency vet care and shelter operations for abandoned rabbits in our community. Your impact: - $25 = hay and pellets for one rabbit for a month - $75 = spay/neuter surgery for one rescue - $150 = emergency medical care for a sick bunny We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the rabbits — not processing fees. Proud of our small volunteer team for making miracles happen daily. If saving lives resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Rabbit Rescues

‍Idea 1

🐰 Sponsor-a-Bunny Drive

Supporters sponsor a rescued rabbit for $25/month. Share photos and updates of "their" bunny's progress. Create sponsor certificates and host a virtual meet-and-greet.

‍Idea 2

🥕 Care Kit Campaign

Set donation goals for rabbit care kits: $15 hay bundle, $35 vet checkup, $75 spay/neuter. Show live progress bars and let donors choose their impact level.

‍Idea 3

🎨 Hop-to-It Auction

Auction donated rabbit supplies, artwork, or experiences. Set buy-it-now prices for quick sales. All proceeds fund emergency medical care for incoming rescues.

‍Idea 4

💌 Bunny Love Notes

Supporters write encouraging notes to rabbits in recovery. A sponsor gives $10 per note (up to 100 notes), funding medical care while spreading hope.

‍Idea 5

🏠 Essentials Drive

Let donors fund pre-set bunny essentials: $20 litter box, $45 hay supply, $85 vet visit. Show live progress and host an optional volunteer packing day.

‍Idea 6

📸 Cutest Bunny Contest

Run a 24-hour rabbit photo contest. Entry fee funds daily care; winners get prizes. Simple voting keeps supporters engaged all day long.

