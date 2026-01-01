Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more bunnies, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a rescued rabbit for $25/month. Share photos and updates of "their" bunny's progress. Create sponsor certificates and host a virtual meet-and-greet.
Idea 2
Set donation goals for rabbit care kits: $15 hay bundle, $35 vet checkup, $75 spay/neuter. Show live progress bars and let donors choose their impact level.
Idea 3
Auction donated rabbit supplies, artwork, or experiences. Set buy-it-now prices for quick sales. All proceeds fund emergency medical care for incoming rescues.
Idea 4
Supporters write encouraging notes to rabbits in recovery. A sponsor gives $10 per note (up to 100 notes), funding medical care while spreading hope.
Idea 5
Let donors fund pre-set bunny essentials: $20 litter box, $45 hay supply, $85 vet visit. Show live progress and host an optional volunteer packing day.
Idea 6
Run a 24-hour rabbit photo contest. Entry fee funds daily care; winners get prizes. Simple voting keeps supporters engaged all day long.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Rabbit Rescues
