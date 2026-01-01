Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift fights housing discrimination **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide legal aid and advocacy support for 25 families facing housing discrimination. Every gift brings us closer to justice. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one legal consultation for a family in crisis - **$125** — housing advocacy support for one week - **$300** — full legal representation for one discrimination case **100% of your donation goes to our legal defense fund** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Stand with families facing discrimination today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 25 families secure safe, fair housing. Justice can't wait. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 families** now have access to legal aid and housing advocacy support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund 8 additional legal consultations for families in crisis. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together for justice." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as families secure safe, fair housing. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

