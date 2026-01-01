Giving Tuesday Templates for Racial Justice Organizations

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Racial Justice Organizations

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change everything this Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide legal aid and advocacy support for 25 families facing housing discrimination. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our legal defense fund — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for standing with us. Justice can't wait. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift fights housing discrimination **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide legal aid and advocacy support for 25 families facing housing discrimination. Every gift brings us closer to justice. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one legal consultation for a family in crisis - **$125** — housing advocacy support for one week - **$300** — full legal representation for one discrimination case **100% of your donation goes to our legal defense fund** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Stand with families facing discrimination today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 25 families secure safe, fair housing. Justice can't wait. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 families** now have access to legal aid and housing advocacy support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund 8 additional legal consultations for families in crisis. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together for justice." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as families secure safe, fair housing. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Racial Justice Organizations

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can help us fight housing discrimination. 🏠 We're raising funds to provide legal aid for 25 families facing unfair housing practices. Every gift brings us closer to justice. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation makes a real difference: **$50** = one legal consultation for a family in crisis **$125** = housing advocacy support for one week **$300** = full legal representation for one case Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our legal defense fund — no fees taken, no cuts made. Your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can secure safe, fair housing for families who need it most. Justice can't wait. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and justice can't wait. ✊ Today we're raising funds to keep fighting for equity in our community. Every dollar helps us organize, educate, and advocate for real change. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Community workshop materials 📚 $50 = Legal aid for one family $100 = Youth leadership training Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the fight for justice. Together, we're building the world we want to see. Thank you for standing with us today. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're fighting for justice where it matters most: in our communities. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund legal advocacy and community education programs that directly challenge systemic racism. Your impact: - $50 = Know Your Rights workshop for 20 community members - $150 = Legal consultation for a family facing housing discrimination - $500 = Month of advocacy training for emerging leaders We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to justice work — not processing fees. Proud of our grassroots team for making real change possible. If racial justice resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Racial Justice Organizations

Idea 1

💬 Sponsor-a-Conversation

Supporters sponsor a community conversation ($25 each). Host virtual or in-person dialogues on justice topics. Funds support your advocacy work while building understanding.

Idea 2

🤝 Justice Care Packages

Create care packages for affected families ($50 each). Include resources, snacks, and hope notes. Donors see exactly what their gift provides.

Idea 3

📢 Stories of Strength

Run a 24-hour story share. Community members submit videos/photos of resilience. Donors give per story shared, funding your programs while amplifying voices.

Idea 4

📚 Fund-a-Workshop

Supporters fund "Know Your Rights" workshops ($30 each). Host sessions on legal protections, voting, or housing rights. Track attendance, share impact stories.

Idea 5

🛠️ Advocacy Action Kits

Create advocacy toolkits for community members ($40 each). Include guides, contact lists, and action steps. Donors see exactly how their gift empowers change.

Idea 6

⚡ 30-Day Action Pledge

Run a 30-day pledge drive. Supporters commit daily actions (calls, posts, donations). Track progress publicly, celebrate milestones, fund organizing efforts.

