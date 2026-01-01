Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar advances racial justice, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a community conversation ($25 each). Host virtual or in-person dialogues on justice topics. Funds support your advocacy work while building understanding.
Idea 2
Create care packages for affected families ($50 each). Include resources, snacks, and hope notes. Donors see exactly what their gift provides.
Idea 3
Run a 24-hour story share. Community members submit videos/photos of resilience. Donors give per story shared, funding your programs while amplifying voices.
Idea 4
Supporters fund "Know Your Rights" workshops ($30 each). Host sessions on legal protections, voting, or housing rights. Track attendance, share impact stories.
Idea 5
Create advocacy toolkits for community members ($40 each). Include guides, contact lists, and action steps. Donors see exactly how their gift empowers change.
Idea 6
Run a 30-day pledge drive. Supporters commit daily actions (calls, posts, donations). Track progress publicly, celebrate milestones, fund organizing efforts.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Racial Justice Organizations
