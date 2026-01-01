Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more raptors, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a rescued raptor's care for $25/month. Share photos and recovery updates. Create a simple sponsorship page with different care levels ($25/$50/$100).
Idea 2
Donors fund pre-set rescue kits: emergency care ($75), flight training gear ($150), or release supplies ($200). Show a live counter of kits funded.
Idea 3
Run a 24-hour photo auction featuring your rescued raptors. Set buy-it-now prices, let supporters bid, and donate proceeds to medical fund or habitat expansion.
Idea 4
Supporters pledge $10 per successful raptor release. Track releases on your campaign page, share celebration videos, and let donors see their direct impact on freedom flights.
Idea 5
Create milestone goals: $500 feeds all raptors for a week, $1,200 covers medical supplies, $2,000 funds flight training equipment. Show progress bars and celebrate each milestone reached.
Idea 6
Supporters buy "recovery days" for $15 each. Share daily updates about specific raptors in care, from intake photos to release celebrations. Perfect for social media storytelling.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Raptor Rescues
