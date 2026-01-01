Today's the day — help 25 raptors heal and soar 🦅 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 injured raptors — hawks, owls, and eagles that need immediate treatment to survive and return to the wild. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one day of critical care medication - **$85** — emergency surgery for a wing fracture - **$200** — complete rehabilitation for one raptor **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a raptor heal and fly free →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 injured birds of prey their second chance at soaring. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🦅 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **17 injured raptors** now have access to emergency medical care and rehabilitation — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $212 in fees** — enough to fund 6 more days of critical care medication for recovering birds. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to healing these magnificent birds makes all the difference." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these recovery stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as our patients heal and return to the wild. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

