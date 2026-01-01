Giving Tuesday Templates for Raptor Rescues

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more raptors, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Raptor Rescues

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift helps our raptors soar this Giving Tuesday 🦅 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical care for 25 injured raptors — hawks, owls, and eagles that need immediate treatment to survive and return to the wild. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to veterinary care and rehabilitation — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that our raptors have champions ready to act. Thank you for being part of this rescue mission. These birds are counting on us. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 25 raptors heal and soar 🦅 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 injured raptors — hawks, owls, and eagles that need immediate treatment to survive and return to the wild. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one day of critical care medication - **$85** — emergency surgery for a wing fracture - **$200** — complete rehabilitation for one raptor **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a raptor heal and fly free →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 injured birds of prey their second chance at soaring. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🦅 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **17 injured raptors** now have access to emergency medical care and rehabilitation — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $212 in fees** — enough to fund 6 more days of critical care medication for recovering birds. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to healing these magnificent birds makes all the difference." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these recovery stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as our patients heal and return to the wild. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Raptor Rescues

template 1

🦅 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and injured raptors need your help TODAY. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 hawks, owls, and eagles that need immediate treatment to survive and return to the wild. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 **$35** = one day of critical care medication 💙 **$85** = emergency surgery for a wing fracture 💙 **$200** = complete rehabilitation for one raptor Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your **full gift** funds the mission. Help us give 25 injured birds of prey their second chance at soaring. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🦅 Every injured raptor deserves a second chance at flight. Today, we're raising funds to cover emergency medical care for the 200+ birds we rescue each year. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes an immediate difference: 💙 $25 = X-rays for a hawk with a broken wing 💙 $50 = Surgery supplies for an owl hit by a car 💙 $100 = A full week of rehabilitation care Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to saving birds — no fees taken, ever. Your full gift funds the mission. These magnificent creatures can't wait. Will you help us give them the care they need to soar again? #GivingTuesday 💙
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every injured raptor deserves a second chance at flight. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund critical rehabilitation for birds of prey in our community. - $50 = emergency medical care for one bird - $150 = a month of specialized diet and housing - $300 = full rehabilitation from rescue to release We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to saving lives — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team for making miracles happen daily. If wildlife conservation resonates with you — share, donate, or tell us about a raptor encounter below 🦅 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Raptor Rescues

‍Idea 1

🦅 Sponsor-a-Raptor Drive

Supporters sponsor a rescued raptor's care for $25/month. Share photos and recovery updates. Create a simple sponsorship page with different care levels ($25/$50/$100).

‍Idea 2

🧰 Rescue Kit Campaign

Donors fund pre-set rescue kits: emergency care ($75), flight training gear ($150), or release supplies ($200). Show a live counter of kits funded.

‍Idea 3

📸 Wings & Wonder Auction

Run a 24-hour photo auction featuring your rescued raptors. Set buy-it-now prices, let supporters bid, and donate proceeds to medical fund or habitat expansion.

‍Idea 4

🕊️ Freedom Flight Pledge

Supporters pledge $10 per successful raptor release. Track releases on your campaign page, share celebration videos, and let donors see their direct impact on freedom flights.

‍Idea 5

🎯 Milestone Mission Drive

Create milestone goals: $500 feeds all raptors for a week, $1,200 covers medical supplies, $2,000 funds flight training equipment. Show progress bars and celebrate each milestone reached.

‍Idea 6

📅 Recovery Day Campaign

Supporters buy "recovery days" for $15 each. Share daily updates about specific raptors in care, from intake photos to release celebrations. Perfect for social media storytelling.

