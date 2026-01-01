Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more refugee families, without extra work.
Idea 1
Donors fund specific resettlement needs ($50 kitchen starter, $100 winter clothes, $200 first month essentials). Show real-time progress toward helping families rebuild their lives.
Idea 2
Refugees share their journey videos or photos. Supporters donate $10+ to "sponsor" each story, funding language classes, job training, or legal aid services.
Idea 3
Create donation tiers for services ($25 translation help, $75 job interview prep, $150 family counseling session). Let donors choose what resonates most with them.
Idea 4
Supporters sponsor a refugee family's "first week" essentials. $30 covers groceries, $60 adds transportation passes, $100 includes phone/internet setup. Track progress as families get settled.
Idea 5
Host a virtual "coffee chat" where refugees share their skills (cooking, crafts, stories). Donors pay $15+ to "attend," funding job placement programs and English classes.
Idea 6
Create a 24-hour challenge where every $20 donated provides one hour of legal aid or document assistance. Show a live counter of "hours funded" throughout the day.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Refugee Support & Assistance Programs
