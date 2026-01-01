Today is Giving Tuesday — help 75 families find safety 🏠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help 75 refugee families access emergency housing, legal support, and resettlement services. Your donation can provide: - **$50** — emergency housing assistance for one family for a week - **$125** — legal consultation and document preparation - **$300** — comprehensive resettlement support for one month **100% of your donation goes to refugee families** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family find safety today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 families rebuild their lives with dignity and hope. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏠 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **47 refugee families** now have access to emergency housing, legal support, and resettlement services — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund emergency housing for 8 more families for a week. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to families who need it most — that's why I gave twice." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold. We'll be sharing how your support is already helping families rebuild their lives with dignity and hope. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

