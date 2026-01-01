Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift brings hope 🙏 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your faith in action can transform lives in our community. We're raising funds to provide emergency assistance and spiritual care for 75 families facing crisis. Your gift today can provide: - **$35** — emergency food assistance for one family - **$85** — spiritual counseling and crisis support for a week - **$200** — comprehensive care package including food, utilities, and pastoral care **100% of your donation goes directly to families in need** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Bring hope to a family in crisis today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we answer the call to love our neighbors in their darkest moments. – Your [Org Name] Family

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🙏 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** Your faith in action moved mountains. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **52 families** now have access to emergency assistance and spiritual care — food on their tables, utilities covered, and pastoral support during their darkest moments. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to provide emergency food assistance for 6 more families. *One community member told us:* "Every prayer and donation this week reminded us how powerful our faith community can be." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already bringing hope to our neighbors. With gratitude and blessings, **Your [Organization Name] Family**

