

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Religious and Faith-based Organizations

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Next Tuesday changes everything for our community 🙏 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when people come together to support the causes closest to their hearts. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency assistance and spiritual care for 75 families facing crisis in our community. **Every early donation brings hope to someone who needs it most.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to families in need** — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to start our campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows others the power of faith in action. Thank you for being the heart of this community. Together, we make miracles happen.
– Your [Org Name] Family
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift brings hope 🙏 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your faith in action can transform lives in our community. We're raising funds to provide emergency assistance and spiritual care for 75 families facing crisis. Your gift today can provide: - **$35** — emergency food assistance for one family - **$85** — spiritual counseling and crisis support for a week - **$200** — comprehensive care package including food, utilities, and pastoral care **100% of your donation goes directly to families in need** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Bring hope to a family in crisis today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we answer the call to love our neighbors in their darkest moments. – Your [Org Name] Family
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🙏 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** Your faith in action moved mountains. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **52 families** now have access to emergency assistance and spiritual care — food on their tables, utilities covered, and pastoral support during their darkest moments. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to provide emergency food assistance for 6 more families. *One community member told us:* "Every prayer and donation this week reminded us how powerful our faith community can be." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already bringing hope to our neighbors. With gratitude and blessings, **Your [Organization Name] Family**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Religious and Faith-based Organizations

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your faith can move mountains for families in crisis. 🙏 We're raising funds to provide emergency assistance and spiritual care for 75 families in our community who need hope most. [Insert Donation Link] **$35** = emergency food for one family **$85** = week of spiritual counseling **$200** = complete care package with food, utilities & pastoral support Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to families** — no fees taken, your full gift funds the mission. Together, we answer the call to love our neighbors. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🙏 Today, we're raising funds to support our community's spiritual growth and outreach programs. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 $25 = Sunday school supplies for a month 💙 $50 = Hot meals for our community dinner 💙 $100 = Youth retreat scholarships Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our mission — no fees taken out. Every dollar you give stays in our community. Thank you for being part of our faith family. Together, we're making an impact that lasts. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for our community with faith in action. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund our winter outreach program — hot meals, warm clothing, and spiritual support for families in need. - $25 = one family's holiday meal - $75 = winter coats for three children - $150 = a week of community dinners We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to serving our neighbors — not processing fees. Grateful for our congregation and community partners who make this work possible. If our mission moves you — share, donate, or say a prayer below 🙏 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Religious and Faith-based Organizations

Idea 1

🙏 Prayers for Purpose

Supporters sponsor prayer requests at $10 each. Share anonymous requests on your campaign page, track funding live, and host a prayer circle to lift up each sponsored intention together.

Idea 2

📦 Blessing Box Drive

Create blessing boxes for families in need ($50 each). Donors fund pre-set boxes with groceries, hygiene items, or school supplies. Show live progress and host a packing day.

Idea 3

💝 Gratitude Auction

Run a 24-hour gratitude auction. Members donate services, meals, or handmade items. Set buy-it-now prices to keep it simple while funding your ministry programs.

Idea 4

🎁 Faith Kit Funding

Supporters fund "faith kits" for community members ($25 each). Include devotionals, comfort items, or meal vouchers. Track progress live and host an optional blessing ceremony.

Idea 5

✨ Advent Action Challenge

Members pledge daily acts of service during Advent. Sponsors give $3 per day committed (up to $90). Share updates and celebrate collective impact together.

Idea 6

📖 Scripture Sponsor Wall

Create a "scripture sponsor" campaign. Donors fund verses to be displayed in your space ($15 each). Share the chosen verses and their stories online.

