Today's the day — your scholarship gift opens doors 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide faith-based education scholarships for 25 families who can't afford tuition. Every gift brings us closer to opening those classroom doors. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one month of textbooks and supplies - **$150** — a semester of after-school tutoring support - **$400** — a full month of tuition for one student **100% of your donation goes to scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child access faith-based education →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 children the gift of learning rooted in faith and values. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🙏 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 students** now have access to faith-based education scholarships — covering tuition, textbooks, and tutoring support for families who couldn't afford it otherwise. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund textbooks and supplies for 8 more students. *One parent told us:* "Knowing that every dollar went directly to my child's education made all the difference in our decision to apply." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these scholarship recipients in action — the school year is just getting started. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

