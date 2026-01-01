Giving Tuesday Templates for Religious Educational Institutions

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your students and community, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Religious Educational Institutions

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Religious Educational Institutions

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change everything this Tuesday 🙏 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide faith-based education scholarships for 25 families who can't afford tuition. Every early donation brings us closer to opening those classroom doors. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to scholarships — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families this is possible. Thank you for believing in accessible faith education. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your scholarship gift opens doors 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide faith-based education scholarships for 25 families who can't afford tuition. Every gift brings us closer to opening those classroom doors. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one month of textbooks and supplies - **$150** — a semester of after-school tutoring support - **$400** — a full month of tuition for one student **100% of your donation goes to scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child access faith-based education →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 children the gift of learning rooted in faith and values. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🙏 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 students** now have access to faith-based education scholarships — covering tuition, textbooks, and tutoring support for families who couldn't afford it otherwise. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund textbooks and supplies for 8 more students. *One parent told us:* "Knowing that every dollar went directly to my child's education made all the difference in our decision to apply." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these scholarship recipients in action — the school year is just getting started. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Religious Educational Institutions

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can open classroom doors for children who need faith-based education most. 📚 We're raising funds to provide **25 scholarships** for families who can't afford tuition. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation makes a real difference: **$50** = one month of textbooks and supplies **$150** = a semester of tutoring support **$400** = a full month of tuition for one student Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — **your full gift funds scholarships**, not platform costs. Together, we can give 25 children the gift of learning rooted in faith and values. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🙏 Today we're raising funds to keep our faith education programs strong and accessible for every family in our community. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 $25 = Sunday school supplies for a month 💙 $50 = Youth group retreat scholarship 💙 $100 = New curriculum for our confirmation class Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds our ministry and reaches the families who need it most. Thank you for being part of our mission to nurture faith and build community. Every dollar you give today stays right here, doing God's work. 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising $8,000 to expand our faith-based literacy program for underserved children. [Insert Donation Link] Every dollar funds reading materials, tutoring sessions, and mentorship that changes lives through education and faith. - $25 = one child's books for a month - $100 = weekly tutoring for a student - $250 = complete literacy kit for a family We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the children — not processing fees. Grateful for our small but mighty team making this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Religious Educational Institutions

‍Idea 1

📚 Sponsor-a-Student Drive

Supporters sponsor a student's textbook, uniform, or supplies for $25-$100. Create simple sponsorship levels and show real impact with photos of equipped students.

‍Idea 2

🎭 Faith & Talent Showcase

Host a virtual talent show featuring students, staff, and families. Sell "tickets" for $10-$20, with all proceeds funding scholarships or programs.

‍Idea 3

🤲 Blessing Bag Assembly

Create blessing bags filled with snacks, socks, or care items. Donors fund bags at $15 each, volunteers pack them, distribute to those in need.

‍Idea 4

🙏 Prayer Card Connection

Supporters fund prayer request cards at $10 each. Students write prayers for community members, creating connection while funding chapel supplies or spiritual programs.

‍Idea 5

📖 Scripture Memory Marathon

Host a virtual scripture memory challenge. Families pledge per verse memorized ($2-$5), with funds supporting library books, technology, or student activities.

‍Idea 6

💝 Wisdom Jar Ministry

Create "Wisdom Jars" filled with encouraging Bible verses and small treats. Donors fund jars at $20 each for teachers, staff appreciation.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.