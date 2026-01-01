Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your students and community, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a student's textbook, uniform, or supplies for $25-$100. Create simple sponsorship levels and show real impact with photos of equipped students.
Idea 2
Host a virtual talent show featuring students, staff, and families. Sell "tickets" for $10-$20, with all proceeds funding scholarships or programs.
Idea 3
Create blessing bags filled with snacks, socks, or care items. Donors fund bags at $15 each, volunteers pack them, distribute to those in need.
Idea 4
Supporters fund prayer request cards at $10 each. Students write prayers for community members, creating connection while funding chapel supplies or spiritual programs.
Idea 5
Host a virtual scripture memory challenge. Families pledge per verse memorized ($2-$5), with funds supporting library books, technology, or student activities.
Idea 6
Create "Wisdom Jars" filled with encouraging Bible verses and small treats. Donors fund jars at $20 each for teachers, staff appreciation.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Religious Educational Institutions
