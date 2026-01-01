Giving Tuesday Templates for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more students, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your campus ministry impact starts Tuesday 🙏 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide spiritual care and community support for 75 students this semester. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your gift goes directly to student programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early support builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about this goal. Thank you for believing in what we're building together. – The [Ministry Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift changes student lives 🙏 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide spiritual care and community support for 75 students this semester. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of small group materials and snacks - **$75** — a month of crisis counseling support for a student - **$150** — retreat scholarships for three students facing financial hardship **100% of your donation goes to student programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us reach 75 students today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can create a space where every student finds belonging and hope. – The [Ministry Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **75 students** now have access to spiritual care, small group support, and crisis counseling — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund two more months of small group materials and snacks. *One student shared:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we show up for each other." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives on campus. With gratitude, **The [Ministry Name] Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 Today, we're raising funds to provide **spiritual care and community support for 75 students** this semester. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = one week of small group materials and snacks **$50** = crisis counseling support for a student in need **$100** = retreat scholarship for a student facing financial hardship Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your **full gift funds student programs**. Every student deserves a place to belong and find hope. Help us reach our goal today. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🙏 Today we're raising funds to support students navigating faith, community, and college life. Your gift creates safe spaces where students can grow spiritually and find belonging. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Care package for a struggling student $50 = Weekly group dinner for 10 students $100 = Retreat scholarship for one student Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 💙 Every dollar helps us walk alongside students during these formative years. Will you join us today? [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in this generation 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the students who need faith-based community most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 to fund weekly dinners, mentorship programs, and spiritual support for college students navigating life transitions. - $25 = groceries for one community dinner - $75 = mentorship materials for a semester - $150 = retreat weekend for a struggling student We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to student support — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for creating space where students find belonging. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries

‍Idea 1

☕ Finals Fuel Fund

Supporters sponsor a student's coffee/study snacks for finals week. Set donation levels ($5/$15/$25) and show a live counter of students supported.

‍Idea 2

📦 Care Package Campaign

Create care packages for stressed students (snacks, tea, encouragement notes). Donors fund pre-set kits at different price points with optional packing volunteer day.

‍Idea 3

🕯️ 24-Hour Prayer Sponsorship

Host a 24-hour prayer vigil with hourly sponsorships. Donors claim time slots ($10-50) to support ministry programs while covering continuous campus presence.

‍Idea 4

🎓 Sponsor-a-Student Board

Create a "Sponsor-a-Student" board where donors claim spots ($10/$25/$50) to fund textbooks, meals, or retreat scholarships. Show live progress and send thank-you updates from students.

‍Idea 5

📚 Faith & Finals Fund

Run a "Faith & Finals" study space fundraiser. Donors sponsor study hours ($5 each) to keep your ministry center open late with snacks, prayer support, and quiet space during exam week.

‍Idea 6

✈️ Mission Trip Jar

Launch a "Mission Trip Jar" campaign. Set small daily goals ($50-100) leading up to Giving Tuesday. Share daily stories of impact and let supporters give toward specific trip needs like transportation or supplies.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.