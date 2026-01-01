template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your campus ministry impact starts Tuesday 🙏 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide spiritual care and community support for 75 students this semester. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your gift goes directly to student programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early support builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about this goal. Thank you for believing in what we're building together. – The [Ministry Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your gift changes student lives 🙏 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide spiritual care and community support for 75 students this semester. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of small group materials and snacks - **$75** — a month of crisis counseling support for a student - **$150** — retreat scholarships for three students facing financial hardship **100% of your donation goes to student programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us reach 75 students today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can create a space where every student finds belonging and hope. – The [Ministry Name] Team Copy content COPIED!