Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a student's coffee/study snacks for finals week. Set donation levels ($5/$15/$25) and show a live counter of students supported.
Idea 2
Create care packages for stressed students (snacks, tea, encouragement notes). Donors fund pre-set kits at different price points with optional packing volunteer day.
Idea 3
Host a 24-hour prayer vigil with hourly sponsorships. Donors claim time slots ($10-50) to support ministry programs while covering continuous campus presence.
Idea 4
Create a "Sponsor-a-Student" board where donors claim spots ($10/$25/$50) to fund textbooks, meals, or retreat scholarships. Show live progress and send thank-you updates from students.
Idea 5
Run a "Faith & Finals" study space fundraiser. Donors sponsor study hours ($5 each) to keep your ministry center open late with snacks, prayer support, and quiet space during exam week.
Idea 6
Launch a "Mission Trip Jar" campaign. Set small daily goals ($50-100) leading up to Giving Tuesday. Share daily stories of impact and let supporters give toward specific trip needs like transportation or supplies.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries
