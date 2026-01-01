Today's the day — help 25 rescued reptiles heal 🐍 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 rescued reptiles who need immediate treatment. These incredible animals are counting on us. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — antibiotics for one reptile's infection - **$85** — emergency surgery for a rescued snake - **$200** — full medical treatment and recovery care **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a rescued reptile heal today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give these amazing animals the second chance they deserve. – The Reptile Rescue Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐍 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $2,840** **18 rescued reptiles** now have access to emergency medical care, antibiotics, and recovery supplies — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $142 in fees** — enough to fund antibiotics for 4 more reptiles. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how much these animals need advocates like us." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these recovery stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as our scaly friends heal. With gratitude, **The Reptile Rescue Team**

