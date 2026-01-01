template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your research could change everything this Tuesday 🔬 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to fund 25 critical research projects that could unlock breakthroughs in [your field]. Every early donation brings us closer to discoveries that change lives. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to research — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kickstart our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that groundbreaking research starts here. Thank you for believing in the power of discovery. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Your research breakthrough starts today 🔬 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can unlock discoveries that change lives. We're raising funds to support 25 critical research projects that could lead to breakthroughs in [your field]. Every donation brings us closer to the answers our world needs. Your gift can fund: - **$50** — one week of lab materials for a graduate researcher - **$150** — specialized equipment for data collection - **$300** — a month of research supplies for one project **100% of your donation goes directly to research** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Fund breakthrough research today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can turn curiosity into discoveries that matter. – The [Org Name] Team