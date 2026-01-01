Giving Tuesday Templates for Research Institutions

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Research Institutions

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your research could change everything this Tuesday 🔬 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to fund 25 critical research projects that could unlock breakthroughs in [your field]. Every early donation brings us closer to discoveries that change lives. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to research — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kickstart our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that groundbreaking research starts here. Thank you for believing in the power of discovery. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Your research breakthrough starts today 🔬 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can unlock discoveries that change lives. We're raising funds to support 25 critical research projects that could lead to breakthroughs in [your field]. Every donation brings us closer to the answers our world needs. Your gift can fund: - **$50** — one week of lab materials for a graduate researcher - **$150** — specialized equipment for data collection - **$300** — a month of research supplies for one project **100% of your donation goes directly to research** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Fund breakthrough research today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can turn curiosity into discoveries that matter. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🔬 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 critical research projects** now have the funding they need to move forward — bringing us closer to breakthroughs that could change lives. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund an additional month of lab materials for two graduate researchers. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to actual research makes all the difference. That's how science should be funded." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these discoveries unfold — the best breakthroughs are still ahead. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Research Institutions

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can unlock discoveries that change lives. 🔬 We're raising funds for 25 critical research projects that could lead to breakthroughs in our field. Every donation brings us closer to the answers our world needs. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift can fund: **$50** = one week of lab materials for a graduate researcher **$150** = specialized equipment for data collection **$300** = a month of research supplies for one project Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of your donation goes directly to research. Together, we can turn curiosity into discoveries that matter. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🧬 Today we're raising funds to advance critical research that could change lives. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift fuels discovery: $25 = Lab supplies for one experiment $50 = Data analysis software for a month $100 = Research materials for breakthrough studies Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our research — no fees taken, just pure impact for science. Every dollar you give today moves us closer to answers. Thank you for believing in the power of research. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're funding breakthrough research that changes lives. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $15,000 today to support our next phase of clinical trials for pediatric cancer treatments. Your impact: - $50 = lab supplies for one week of testing - $250 = equipment maintenance for critical research - $1,000 = funding for one month of trial operations We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to research — not processing fees. That means more funding for discoveries, faster. Proud of our lean team for making science accessible. If breakthrough research matters to you — share this, donate, or tell us about your connection to our work below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Research Institutions

‍Idea 1

🔬 Fund-a-Discovery Challenge

Donors fund specific research milestones ($50/$100/$250). Share progress updates and discoveries made possible by their gifts. Perfect for showcasing real impact.

‍Idea 2

📚 Sponsor-a-Student Researcher

Let supporters sponsor student researchers for a semester. Share their stories, research goals, and breakthroughs. Creates personal connection between donors and future scientists.

‍Idea 3

🧪 Lab Equipment Wishlist Drive

Create a visual wishlist of needed lab equipment with exact costs. Donors can "buy" items from microscopes to safety gear, seeing immediate impact.

‍Idea 4

🎤 Research Showcase Vote

Host a virtual "Research Showcase" where scientists present 5-minute discoveries. Donors vote with $25 donations, funding future studies while celebrating breakthroughs.

‍Idea 5

☕ Coffee with a Researcher

Create monthly "Coffee with a Researcher" sessions. Supporters donate $15 for virtual coffee chats, hearing firsthand about ongoing projects and challenges.

‍Idea 6

📝 Name the Study Campaign

Launch a "Name the Study" campaign. Major donors ($500+) get to suggest names for research projects, creating lasting legacy connections to discoveries.

