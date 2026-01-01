Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar funds more research, without extra work.
Idea 1
Donors fund specific research milestones ($50/$100/$250). Share progress updates and discoveries made possible by their gifts. Perfect for showcasing real impact.
Idea 2
Let supporters sponsor student researchers for a semester. Share their stories, research goals, and breakthroughs. Creates personal connection between donors and future scientists.
Idea 3
Create a visual wishlist of needed lab equipment with exact costs. Donors can "buy" items from microscopes to safety gear, seeing immediate impact.
Idea 4
Host a virtual "Research Showcase" where scientists present 5-minute discoveries. Donors vote with $25 donations, funding future studies while celebrating breakthroughs.
Idea 5
Create monthly "Coffee with a Researcher" sessions. Supporters donate $15 for virtual coffee chats, hearing firsthand about ongoing projects and challenges.
Idea 6
Launch a "Name the Study" campaign. Major donors ($500+) get to suggest names for research projects, creating lasting legacy connections to discoveries.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Research Institutions
