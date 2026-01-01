template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift helps our rescue animals this Tuesday 🐾 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical care for 25 senior rescue animals who need specialized treatment, medications, and comfort care in their golden years. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to veterinary bills and animal care — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that our rescue animals have a community ready to help. Thank you for being part of this. These sweet souls are counting on us. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — help our senior rescues 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can change everything for our senior rescue animals. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 senior rescue animals who need specialized treatment and comfort care in their golden years. Your donation today can provide: - **$40** — pain medication for one senior dog for a month - **$125** — emergency vet visit for a rescue cat - **$300** — specialized surgery for an elderly animal in need **100% of your donation goes to veterinary bills and animal care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a senior rescue animal today →]({{donation_link}}) These sweet souls have given so much love — today, we can give back to them. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!