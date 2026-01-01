Giving Tuesday Templates for Rotary Clubs

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more community projects, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Rotary Clubs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your Rotary impact starts Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide clean water access for 100 families in our partner communities. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to water projects — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this movement. – Your Rotary Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your clean water gift changes everything 💧 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide clean water access for 100 families in our partner communities. Every donation brings safe, reliable water directly to homes that need it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — water purification tablets for one family for 3 months - **$85** — a household water filter system - **$200** — well maintenance and repairs serving 5 families **100% of your donation goes to clean water projects** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Bring clean water to families today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can transform 100 families' daily lives with the gift of clean, safe water. – Your Rotary Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,280** **68 families** now have access to clean, safe water — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $214 in fees** — enough to provide water purification tablets for 6 more families for three months. *One donor told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we work together." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these water projects come to life. With gratitude, **Your Rotary Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Rotary Clubs

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can bring clean water to families who need it most. 💧 We're raising funds to provide water access for 100 families in our partner communities. Every donation transforms daily life with safe, reliable water. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact: **$35** = water purification tablets for 1 family (3 months) **$85** = household water filter system **$200** = well maintenance serving 5 families Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds clean water projects. Together, we can reach 100 families today. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🌟 Our Rotary Club is raising funds to bring clean water to families who need it most. Every dollar makes a difference. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Water purification tablets for a family of 4 $50 = A month of clean water for 10 people $100 = Water testing kit for an entire village Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds clean water projects directly. Together, we can turn the tide on the global water crisis. Will you join us today? 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our Rotary Club is stepping up to serve our community where it matters most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund literacy programs for underserved families in our district. Your impact: - $25 = reading books for one child - $100 = tutoring sessions for a month - $250 = literacy workshop for an entire family We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the cause — not processing fees. Grateful for our members who make service possible. If literacy access resonates with you — donate, share, or tell us about similar work in your community 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Rotary Clubs

‍Idea 1

🤝 Service Project Sponsorship

🤝 Service Project Sponsorship
Members sponsor local service projects at $50-$200 levels. Donors pick their project (park cleanup, literacy drive, food pantry) and get updates on impact.

‍Idea 2

🎯 Skills Auction for Good

🎯 Skills Auction for Good
Rotarians auction their professional skills (tax prep, marketing, legal advice). All proceeds fund youth scholarships. Set buy-it-now prices for quick wins.

‍Idea 3

🌍 Global Grant Match Challenge

🌍 Global Grant Match Challenge
Challenge supporters to help unlock Rotary Foundation matching funds. Show a live thermometer tracking toward your $15,000 global project goal.

‍Idea 4

🏆 Community Champion Awards

🏆 Community Champion Awards
Honor local heroes with $100 sponsorships. Supporters nominate teachers, first responders, or volunteers. Winners get recognition plaques; funds support youth programs.

‍Idea 5

📚 Literacy Legacy Drive

📚 Literacy Legacy Drive
Members collect book donations while supporters fund $25 reading kits for underserved kids. Track books collected vs. kits funded with live counters.

‍Idea 6

🎪 Talent Show Fundraiser

🎪 Talent Show Fundraiser
Host a community talent show with $10-$50 sponsorship levels. Performers compete for prizes while ticket sales and sponsorships fund local scholarships.

