template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your Rotary impact starts Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide clean water access for 100 families in our partner communities. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to water projects — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this movement. – Your Rotary Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your clean water gift changes everything 💧 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide clean water access for 100 families in our partner communities. Every donation brings safe, reliable water directly to homes that need it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — water purification tablets for one family for 3 months - **$85** — a household water filter system - **$200** — well maintenance and repairs serving 5 families **100% of your donation goes to clean water projects** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Bring clean water to families today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can transform 100 families' daily lives with the gift of clean, safe water. – Your Rotary Team Copy content COPIED!