Idea 1
🤝 Service Project Sponsorship
Members sponsor local service projects at $50-$200 levels. Donors pick their project (park cleanup, literacy drive, food pantry) and get updates on impact.
Idea 2
🎯 Skills Auction for Good
Rotarians auction their professional skills (tax prep, marketing, legal advice). All proceeds fund youth scholarships. Set buy-it-now prices for quick wins.
Idea 3
🌍 Global Grant Match Challenge
Challenge supporters to help unlock Rotary Foundation matching funds. Show a live thermometer tracking toward your $15,000 global project goal.
Idea 4
🏆 Community Champion Awards
Honor local heroes with $100 sponsorships. Supporters nominate teachers, first responders, or volunteers. Winners get recognition plaques; funds support youth programs.
Idea 5
📚 Literacy Legacy Drive
Members collect book donations while supporters fund $25 reading kits for underserved kids. Track books collected vs. kits funded with live counters.
Idea 6
🎪 Talent Show Fundraiser
Host a community talent show with $10-$50 sponsorship levels. Performers compete for prizes while ticket sales and sponsorships fund local scholarships.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Rotary Clubs
