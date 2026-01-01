Giving Tuesday Templates for Rugby Teams

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Rugby Teams

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your team's biggest game day is coming 🏉 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new equipment and training gear for 25 young rugby players who can't afford it. Every early donation gets us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to equipment and training — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows these players their community believes in them. Thank you for being part of our rugby family. Game on. – The Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Game day is here — your impact starts now 🏉 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and training gear for 25 young rugby players who can't afford it. Every donation gets us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — a new rugby ball for training sessions - **$85** — protective gear for one player (mouthguard, headgear, cleats) - **$200** — complete training kit for one young athlete **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a young player gear up for success →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can show 25 young athletes their community believes in them. – The Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏉 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **18 young rugby players** now have access to proper training gear and protective equipment — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund protective gear for two more players. *One parent told us:* "Seeing the community rally around these kids reminded me why rugby is more than just a sport — it's family." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these players in action with their new gear — the season ahead is going to be incredible. With gratitude, **The Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Rugby Teams

template 1

🏉 It's Giving Tuesday — and our young rugby players need your help! We're raising funds to provide new equipment and training gear for 25 young athletes who can't afford it. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation can help provide: 💙 **$35** — a new rugby ball for training sessions 💙 **$85** — protective gear for one player (mouthguard, headgear, cleats) 💙 **$200** — complete training kit for one young athlete Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can show these players their community believes in them. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🏉 Our rugby team needs your support to keep building champions on and off the field. We're raising funds for new equipment and training gear that will help our players compete at their best this season. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New practice jersey for one player $50 = Essential protective gear $100 = Training equipment for the whole squad Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our team — no fees taken out, just pure impact for our players. Every dollar you give today helps us tackle our goals and build stronger athletes. Thank you for believing in our team! 🏉💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our rugby community is stepping up to fund youth development programs that build character on and off the field. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to support training equipment, coaching certifications, and travel scholarships for underserved players. - $50 = new practice gear for one player - $150 = coaching certification for a volunteer mentor - $300 = tournament travel fund for an entire team We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to developing young athletes — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer coaches and parent network for making this possible. If rugby's impact on youth development resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 🏉 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Rugby Teams

‍Idea 1

🏉 Sponsor-a-Player Drive

Supporters sponsor individual players at $25 each. Create player profiles with photos and goals. Track sponsorships live on your campaign page.

‍Idea 2

⚡ Game Day Gear Fund

Sell "game day kits" - water bottles, snacks, first aid supplies. Set donation levels ($50/$100/$200) and let supporters choose their impact.

‍Idea 3

🏆 Skills Challenge Fundraiser

Host a skills challenge tournament. Charge entry fees, sell team merchandise, and livestream matches. All proceeds fund equipment and travel costs.

‍Idea 4

🧱 Legacy Brick Campaign

Create team "legacy bricks" for $100 each. Supporters buy personalized bricks for a memorial wall. Track sales live and host a dedication ceremony.

‍Idea 5

🥫 Tackle Hunger Drive

Run a "Tackle Hunger" food drive. Collect non-perishables at practices, weigh donations, and ask sponsors to match pounds raised with cash.

‍Idea 6

🏃 Miles for Rugby Challenge

Launch a "Miles for Rugby" challenge. Players log training miles, supporters pledge per mile ($1-5), and you track progress on your campaign page.

