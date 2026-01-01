Game day is here — your impact starts now 🏉 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and training gear for 25 young rugby players who can't afford it. Every donation gets us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — a new rugby ball for training sessions - **$85** — protective gear for one player (mouthguard, headgear, cleats) - **$200** — complete training kit for one young athlete **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a young player gear up for success →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can show 25 young athletes their community believes in them. – The Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏉 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **18 young rugby players** now have access to proper training gear and protective equipment — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund protective gear for two more players. *One parent told us:* "Seeing the community rally around these kids reminded me why rugby is more than just a sport — it's family." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these players in action with their new gear — the season ahead is going to be incredible. With gratitude, **The Team**

Copy content