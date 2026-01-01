Giving Tuesday Templates for Schools

Giving Tuesday Templates for Schools

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails?

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Schools

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something special 📚 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide classroom supplies and learning resources for 75 students who need them most. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to students — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in our students. We're just getting started. – The [School Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift changes everything 📚 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide classroom supplies and learning resources for 75 students who need them most. Every donation brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — art supplies for one student's creative projects - **$75** — a full set of books for guided reading groups - **$150** — classroom technology tools for hands-on learning **100% of your donation goes directly to students** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help 75 students get the supplies they need →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure every student has what they need to learn and grow. – The [School Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 📚 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **75 students** now have the classroom supplies and learning resources they need to thrive — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund art supplies for 7 more students. *One parent told us:* "Seeing the whole community rally around our kids reminded me why I love this school." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these supplies in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [School Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Schools

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and every dollar counts for our students. 📚 We're raising funds to provide classroom supplies and learning resources for 75 students who need them most. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift can help provide: **$25** = art supplies for one student's creative projects **$50** = guided reading books for small groups **$100** = hands-on learning tools for the whole class Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Help us reach 75 students today. Every donation brings us closer to that goal. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 📚 Our kids deserve classrooms with the supplies they need to learn and grow. Today we're raising funds for new books, art supplies, and classroom essentials that make learning come alive. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = A set of chapter books for struggling readers $50 = Art supplies for a month of creative projects $100 = A classroom library starter kit Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar you give goes straight to our students. Help us give our kids the tools they need to succeed. Thank you for believing in our mission! 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for students who need us most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund literacy programs for underserved elementary students in our district. Your impact: - $25 = reading books for one classroom - $75 = tutoring sessions for a struggling reader - $150 = literacy assessment tools for teachers We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to students — not processing fees. Grateful for our community of educators and advocates. If quality education for all resonates with you — share, donate, or tell us your story below 📚 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Schools

Idea 1

📚 Classroom Wish List Drive

Parents and community members fund specific classroom needs ($25 art supplies, $75 books, $150 tech). Teachers create wish lists, donors see exactly what they're buying.

Idea 2

🎒 Sponsor-a-Student Challenge

Supporters cover field trip costs, supplies, or lunch fees for students in need. Set donation levels ($15/$30/$50) and share anonymous thank-you notes from kids.

Idea 3

🏆 Principal's Challenge Week

Staff, parents, and students compete in friendly fundraising teams. Track progress with live counters, celebrate with a school assembly, and fund your biggest need together.

Idea 4

🎓 Teacher Appreciation Fund

Parents and community members contribute to surprise teachers with gift cards or classroom upgrades. Set a goal per teacher ($100-$300), track progress publicly, and reveal the surprise together.

Idea 5

📱 Text-to-Give School Spirit

Share a simple text code during games, assemblies, or pickup. Supporters text to donate instantly ($10/$25/$50) for your biggest school need while school spirit is high.

Idea 6

🏫 Adopt-a-Classroom Month

Each grade or classroom gets "adopted" by families or local businesses. Sponsors cover monthly needs ($200-$500) and get updates on how their support helps kids learn.

