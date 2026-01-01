Today's the day — your gift changes everything 📚 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide classroom supplies and learning resources for 75 students who need them most. Every donation brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — art supplies for one student's creative projects - **$75** — a full set of books for guided reading groups - **$150** — classroom technology tools for hands-on learning **100% of your donation goes directly to students** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help 75 students get the supplies they need →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure every student has what they need to learn and grow. – The [School Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 📚 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **75 students** now have the classroom supplies and learning resources they need to thrive — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund art supplies for 7 more students. *One parent told us:* "Seeing the whole community rally around our kids reminded me why I love this school." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these supplies in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [School Name] Team**

