Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more students, without extra work.
Idea 1
📚 Classroom Wish List Drive
Parents and community members fund specific classroom needs ($25 art supplies, $75 books, $150 tech). Teachers create wish lists, donors see exactly what they're buying.
Idea 2
🎒 Sponsor-a-Student Challenge
Supporters cover field trip costs, supplies, or lunch fees for students in need. Set donation levels ($15/$30/$50) and share anonymous thank-you notes from kids.
Idea 3
🏆 Principal's Challenge Week
Staff, parents, and students compete in friendly fundraising teams. Track progress with live counters, celebrate with a school assembly, and fund your biggest need together.
Idea 4
🎓 Teacher Appreciation Fund
Parents and community members contribute to surprise teachers with gift cards or classroom upgrades. Set a goal per teacher ($100-$300), track progress publicly, and reveal the surprise together.
Idea 5
📱 Text-to-Give School Spirit
Share a simple text code during games, assemblies, or pickup. Supporters text to donate instantly ($10/$25/$50) for your biggest school need while school spirit is high.
Idea 6
🏫 Adopt-a-Classroom Month
Each grade or classroom gets "adopted" by families or local businesses. Sponsors cover monthly needs ($200-$500) and get updates on how their support helps kids learn.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Schools
