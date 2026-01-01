Today's the day — help 25 families get connected 💻 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 25 families with refurbished computers, internet access, and digital literacy training. **Every gift today brings us closer to closing the digital divide in our community.** Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one month of internet access for a family - **$125** — digital literacy training for one adult - **$300** — a complete setup: refurbished computer + internet + training **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help a family get connected today →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can ensure that everyone has the tools they need to thrive in our digital world. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💻 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $7,850** **18 families** now have access to refurbished computers, internet connections, and digital literacy training — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $393 in fees** — enough to fund internet access for 7 more families. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to bridging the digital divide makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these families get connected — we'll be sharing their stories as they unfold. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**

