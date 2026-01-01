Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more people access technology, without extra work.
Idea 1
Donors fund refurbished laptops at $200 each. Show a live counter of devices funded, and let supporters dedicate each computer to a student or family.
Idea 2
Collect old phones/tablets from supporters, then ask donors to sponsor refurbishment costs ($50 per device). Share stories of recipients getting their first smartphone or tablet.
Idea 3
Supporters sponsor coding classes at $25/hour. Track total hours funded in real-time, and share photos of kids learning to code or build their first websites.
Idea 4
Supporters sponsor Wi-Fi hotspots at $30/month each. Track total months funded and share stories of families getting online for remote work, school, or telehealth appointments.
Idea 5
Donors fund tech repair workshops at $15 per person trained. Show live counter of people learning to fix phones, tablets, and computers while building digital confidence.
Idea 6
Supporters buy "digital starter packs" for $75 each (basic tablet + case + setup help). Track packs funded and share photos of seniors or job seekers getting their first device.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Technology Access Initiatives
