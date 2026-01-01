Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your Scout troop, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a Scout for $25-$100 to attend camp or activities. Show live progress toward your goal and let donors choose their sponsorship level.
Idea 2
Create adventure kits ($15/$35/$75) with camping gear, badges, or handbooks. Donors fund complete kits while Scouts write thank-you notes to each supporter.
Idea 3
Host a 24-hour skills showcase where Scouts demonstrate talents (knots, cooking, first aid). Donors pledge per skill or buy tickets to the finale celebration.
Idea 4
Scouts create and sell handmade crafts or baked goods online. Set donation tiers ($10/$25/$50) with pickup/delivery options. Perfect for teaching entrepreneurship while funding troop activities.
Idea 5
Run a virtual merit badge marathon where community members sponsor Scouts to earn badges. Donors pledge $15-$50 per badge completed, funding advancement programs and recognition ceremonies.
Idea 6
Host a community service auction where Scouts offer services like yard work, pet sitting, or tech help. Supporters bid on services, funding troop gear while teaching valuable life skills.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Scouts
template 1
template 2
template 3