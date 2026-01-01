template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early support makes all the difference 🏕️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to send 75 kids to summer camp who otherwise couldn't afford it. Every early donation gets us closer to making those adventures possible. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to camp scholarships — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about reaching every kid. Thank you for believing in what we do. Let's make this Giving Tuesday count. – The Scout Troop Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — help 75 kids experience camp 🏕️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to send 75 kids to summer camp who otherwise couldn't afford it. Every gift brings us closer to making those life-changing adventures possible. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — camp supplies for one child (sleeping bag, flashlight, water bottle) - **$150** — three days of camp activities and meals - **$350** — a full week of camp for one child **100% of your donation goes to camp scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child experience the magic of camp →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids memories that will last a lifetime. – The Scout Troop Team