Giving Tuesday Templates for Scouts

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your Scout troop, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Scouts

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Scouts

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early support makes all the difference 🏕️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to send 75 kids to summer camp who otherwise couldn't afford it. Every early donation gets us closer to making those adventures possible. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to camp scholarships — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about reaching every kid. Thank you for believing in what we do. Let's make this Giving Tuesday count. – The Scout Troop Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 75 kids experience camp 🏕️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to send 75 kids to summer camp who otherwise couldn't afford it. Every gift brings us closer to making those life-changing adventures possible. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — camp supplies for one child (sleeping bag, flashlight, water bottle) - **$150** — three days of camp activities and meals - **$350** — a full week of camp for one child **100% of your donation goes to camp scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child experience the magic of camp →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids memories that will last a lifetime. – The Scout Troop Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏕️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $18,750** **50 kids** now have access to a full week of summer camp — complete with hiking, campfires, and memories that will last a lifetime. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $938 in fees** — enough to send 2 more kids to camp for a full week. *One parent told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to camp scholarships makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://instagram.com/scouttroop) to see these adventures unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The Scout Troop Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Scouts

template 1

🏕️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can send a kid to camp who otherwise couldn't afford it. We're raising funds to give 75 kids the adventure of a lifetime at summer camp. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation makes a real difference: 💙 **$25** = camp supplies (sleeping bag, flashlight, water bottle) 💙 **$50** = three days of activities and meals 💙 **$150** = a full week of camp memories Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds camp scholarships. Help us give 75 kids an unforgettable summer. Every early donation builds momentum and shows these kids we believe in them. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🏕️ Help us send more kids to camp this year. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = camp supplies for one Scout $50 = a weekend camping trip $100 = leadership training for a troop leader Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds adventures, badges, and building confidence in young people. Every Scout deserves the chance to explore, learn, and grow. Thank you for making that possible today 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're building tomorrow's leaders, one Scout at a time. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund outdoor adventures and leadership camps for local youth who need it most. - $25 = camping gear for one Scout - $75 = weekend leadership retreat - $150 = full outdoor adventure program We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to empowering young people — not processing fees. Grateful for our volunteer leaders making this possible. If developing confident, capable kids resonates with you — share, donate, or tell us about a Scout who changed your life below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Scouts

Idea 1

🏕️ Sponsor-a-Scout Adventure

Supporters sponsor a Scout for $25-$100 to attend camp or activities. Show live progress toward your goal and let donors choose their sponsorship level.

Idea 2

🎒 Build-a-Kit Campaign

Create adventure kits ($15/$35/$75) with camping gear, badges, or handbooks. Donors fund complete kits while Scouts write thank-you notes to each supporter.

Idea 3

🏆 Skills Challenge Marathon

Host a 24-hour skills showcase where Scouts demonstrate talents (knots, cooking, first aid). Donors pledge per skill or buy tickets to the finale celebration.

Idea 4

🛍️ Scout-Made Market

Scouts create and sell handmade crafts or baked goods online. Set donation tiers ($10/$25/$50) with pickup/delivery options. Perfect for teaching entrepreneurship while funding troop activities.

Idea 5

🏆 Badge-a-Thon Challenge

Run a virtual merit badge marathon where community members sponsor Scouts to earn badges. Donors pledge $15-$50 per badge completed, funding advancement programs and recognition ceremonies.

Idea 6

🤝 Service Auction

Host a community service auction where Scouts offer services like yard work, pet sitting, or tech help. Supporters bid on services, funding troop gear while teaching valuable life skills.

