template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could save 25 sea turtle nests 🐢 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to protect 25 sea turtle nests during critical nesting season. Every early donation helps us fund beach patrols, nest monitoring, and emergency relocations when storms threaten. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to turtle protection — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that this mission matters. Thank you for being part of our turtle family. Nesting season depends on us. – The Sea Turtle Conservation Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today is Giving Tuesday — help us protect 25 sea turtle nests 🐢 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to protect 25 sea turtle nests during critical nesting season. Every donation helps us fund beach patrols, nest monitoring, and emergency relocations when storms threaten. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — one night of beach patrol monitoring - **$75** — emergency nest relocation equipment - **$150** — a full week of nest protection for one turtle family **100% of your donation goes to turtle protection** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help protect 25 sea turtle nests today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give these ancient mariners the safe nesting season they deserve. – The Sea Turtle Conservation Team Copy content COPIED!