Giving Tuesday Email Templates

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could save 25 sea turtle nests 🐢 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to protect 25 sea turtle nests during critical nesting season. Every early donation helps us fund beach patrols, nest monitoring, and emergency relocations when storms threaten. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to turtle protection — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that this mission matters. Thank you for being part of our turtle family. Nesting season depends on us. – The Sea Turtle Conservation Team
On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — help us protect 25 sea turtle nests 🐢 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to protect 25 sea turtle nests during critical nesting season. Every donation helps us fund beach patrols, nest monitoring, and emergency relocations when storms threaten. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — one night of beach patrol monitoring - **$75** — emergency nest relocation equipment - **$150** — a full week of nest protection for one turtle family **100% of your donation goes to turtle protection** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help protect 25 sea turtle nests today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give these ancient mariners the safe nesting season they deserve. – The Sea Turtle Conservation Team
Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐢 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **28 sea turtle nests** now have protection during critical nesting season — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund 6 additional nights of beach patrol monitoring. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to the turtles makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these nests in action — hatching season is going to be amazing. With gratitude, **The Sea Turtle Conservation Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions

🐢 It's Giving Tuesday — and sea turtles need us now. We're protecting 25 nests during critical nesting season. Every donation funds beach patrols, monitoring, and emergency relocations when storms hit. **Help save turtle families today:** [Insert Donation Link] Your impact: **$30** = one night of beach patrol 🌙 **$75** = emergency nest relocation kit **$150** = full week of protection for one turtle family Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation** goes straight to turtle protection — no fees taken, no cuts. Your full gift funds the mission. These ancient mariners depend on us. Together, we can give them the safe nesting season they deserve. 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday! 🐢 Our sea turtles need your help TODAY. We're raising funds to protect nesting beaches and rescue injured turtles during this critical season. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Beach patrol supplies for one night $50 = Emergency care for a rescued hatchling $100 = Satellite tag to track a mama turtle Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds turtle rescue and protection. Every dollar you give today goes straight to saving these incredible creatures. Thank you for being part of their story. 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and every dollar counts when you're protecting endangered sea turtles. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund critical nesting beach monitoring and hatchling rescue operations. - $25 = GPS tracking tags for one nesting turtle - $75 = Emergency medical care for an injured hatchling - $150 = One week of 24/7 beach patrol during peak nesting season We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to turtle conservation — not processing fees. Our small but mighty team has protected over 200 nests this season. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🐢 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaign Ideas

🐢 Adopt-a-Nest Campaign

Supporters "adopt" a sea turtle nest for $50. Share nest updates, hatching photos, and success stories. Track adoptions with a live counter and celebrate each milestone together.

🌊 Miles for Marine Life

Challenge supporters to walk/run miles equal to a turtle's migration journey. Set distance goals, collect pledges per mile, and share conservation impact updates throughout.

🏖️ Beach Cleanup Sponsorship

Let donors sponsor cleanup supplies ($25 = gloves/bags, $75 = equipment, $150 = full volunteer kit). Show live progress and pounds of debris removed.

🐢 Turtle Guardian Circle

Create monthly giving levels ($15/$30/$50) named after turtle life stages. Guardians get exclusive updates, virtual nest cams, and annual impact reports showing their conservation difference.

🌙 Midnight Hatch Watch

Host a virtual late-night event during peak hatching season. Supporters pay $25 to join live streams, Q&As with researchers, and receive "hatch certificates" for baby turtles.

🏆 Conservation Champion Challenge

Supporters pledge donations based on your rescue milestones (turtles treated, nests protected, volunteers trained). Set goals, share progress updates, and celebrate wins together as a community.

