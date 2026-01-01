Giving Tuesday Templates for Search and Rescue Organizations

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps save lives, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Search and Rescue Organizations

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Search and Rescue Organizations

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early support could save lives this Giving Tuesday 🚁 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that save lives. We're launching a campaign to fund emergency rescue equipment for 25 mountain rescues this winter. Every early donation gets us closer to having the gear ready when seconds count. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to rescue equipment — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that our community is ready to act. Thank you for being part of our rescue family. Lives depend on supporters like you. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift saves lives 🚁 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to equip our rescue teams with emergency gear for 25 mountain rescues this winter. When someone's trapped on a cliff face or lost in a blizzard, every second counts. Your donation can provide: - **$50** — emergency shelter and warmth supplies for one rescue - **$125** — specialized rope and safety gear for technical rescues - **$300** — complete emergency medical kit for remote locations **100% of your donation goes to rescue equipment** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save lives today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure our teams have the gear they need when lives hang in the balance. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🚁 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **15 mountain rescues** now have the emergency gear they need when lives hang in the balance — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund 3 more emergency shelter kits for stranded hikers. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to rescue equipment gives me confidence that my gift truly saves lives." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see our teams in action — winter rescue season is just beginning. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Search and Rescue Organizations

template 1

🚨 It's Giving Tuesday — and lives are on the line. We're raising funds for emergency rescue equipment to save 25 people this winter. When someone's trapped on a cliff or lost in a blizzard, every second counts. **Help save lives today** → [Insert Donation Link] Your donation provides: 💙 **$50** = emergency shelter for one rescue 💙 **$125** = specialized rope and safety gear 💙 **$300** = complete medical kit for remote locations Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes to rescue equipment — no fees taken, no cuts. Your full gift funds the mission. Thank you for being part of our rescue family. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🚨 When someone goes missing, every second counts. Today we're raising funds for new search equipment and training — the tools that bring families home. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Emergency radio batteries for a 12-hour search $50 = Thermal blanket that saves lives in harsh conditions $100 = GPS unit to navigate remote terrain safely Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar goes directly to search and rescue operations. Your support today means faster response times and better outcomes when it matters most. 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and when lives are on the line, every dollar counts. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund critical search and rescue equipment and training for our volunteer teams. - $50 = emergency communication radio for one responder - $150 = specialized rescue rope and safety gear - $300 = wilderness first aid certification for a volunteer We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to saving lives — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteers who drop everything to bring people home safely. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🚁 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Search and Rescue Organizations

Idea 1

🚁 Sponsor-a-Mission Drive

🚁 Sponsor-a-Mission Drive
Supporters fund specific rescue operations ($100 = helicopter fuel, $50 = equipment check, $25 = training hour). Show live progress toward your next mission readiness goal.

Idea 2

🎒 Gear-Up Challenge

🎒 Gear-Up Challenge
Let donors build rescue kits at different levels ($75 = basic gear, $150 = advanced kit, $300 = full pack). Track donations with a live counter and optional volunteer packing day.

Idea 3

📍 Miles for Lives

📍 Miles for Lives
Run a 24-hour pledge drive where supporters donate per mile your team covers during training exercises. Set a mileage goal and show real-time progress as you train.

Idea 4

🏔️ Rescue Heroes Roster

🏔️ Rescue Heroes Roster
Create a "hero wall" where donors sponsor individual team members ($50 = training gear, $100 = certification course, $200 = advanced equipment). Feature each volunteer's story and track sponsorship progress.

Idea 5

⏰ Golden Hour Challenge

⏰ Golden Hour Challenge
Launch a 72-hour campaign matching the critical rescue window. Donors give hourly ($10/hour = communication equipment, $25/hour = medical supplies). Show live countdown and impact tracker.

Idea 6

🎯 Skills & Drills Fund

🎯 Skills & Drills Fund
Let supporters fund specific training scenarios ($30 = rope rescue drill, $60 = wilderness first aid, $120 = helicopter coordination). Post training videos showing donor-funded skills in action.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.