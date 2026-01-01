template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early support could save lives this Giving Tuesday 🚁 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that save lives. We're launching a campaign to fund emergency rescue equipment for 25 mountain rescues this winter. Every early donation gets us closer to having the gear ready when seconds count. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to rescue equipment — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that our community is ready to act. Thank you for being part of our rescue family. Lives depend on supporters like you. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your gift saves lives 🚁 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to equip our rescue teams with emergency gear for 25 mountain rescues this winter. When someone's trapped on a cliff face or lost in a blizzard, every second counts. Your donation can provide: - **$50** — emergency shelter and warmth supplies for one rescue - **$125** — specialized rope and safety gear for technical rescues - **$300** — complete emergency medical kit for remote locations **100% of your donation goes to rescue equipment** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save lives today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure our teams have the gear they need when lives hang in the balance. – The [Org Name] Team