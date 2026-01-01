template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Next Tuesday, we're making comfort possible 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide comfort care packages for 75 seniors in assisted living — things like cozy blankets, personal care items, and activities that bring joy during the holidays. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our seniors — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Your Giving Tuesday gift brings comfort today 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide comfort care packages for 75 seniors in assisted living — cozy blankets, personal care items, and activities that bring joy during the holidays. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a comfort care package with blanket and personal items - **$75** — three complete care packages for seniors - **$150** — six packages plus holiday activities for an entire wing **100% of your donation goes to our seniors** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Bring comfort to a senior today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make the holidays brighter for 75 seniors who deserve to feel remembered and cared for. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!