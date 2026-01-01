Giving Tuesday Templates for Senior Assisted Living Facilities

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more seniors, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Senior Assisted Living Facilities

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Senior Assisted Living Facilities

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Next Tuesday, we're making comfort possible 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide comfort care packages for 75 seniors in assisted living — things like cozy blankets, personal care items, and activities that bring joy during the holidays. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our seniors — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Your Giving Tuesday gift brings comfort today 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide comfort care packages for 75 seniors in assisted living — cozy blankets, personal care items, and activities that bring joy during the holidays. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a comfort care package with blanket and personal items - **$75** — three complete care packages for seniors - **$150** — six packages plus holiday activities for an entire wing **100% of your donation goes to our seniors** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Bring comfort to a senior today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make the holidays brighter for 75 seniors who deserve to feel remembered and cared for. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,875** **52 seniors** now have comfort care packages with cozy blankets, personal care items, and holiday activities — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $194 in fees** — enough to fund 7 additional care packages for seniors who need them most. *One volunteer told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together for our elders." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing photos as seniors receive their packages this week. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Senior Assisted Living Facilities

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, we're bringing comfort to 75 seniors who deserve to feel remembered. 💙 We're raising funds for comfort care packages: cozy blankets, personal care items, and holiday activities that bring joy to assisted living residents. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = one complete comfort package **$50** = two packages plus holiday activities **$100** = four seniors feel the warmth of your kindness Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds comfort and care for our seniors. Thank you for choosing compassion today. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and our seniors need you. 💙 Today we're raising funds to bring comfort and dignity to elderly residents who deserve so much more than basic care. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: $25 = A week of activities and social connection $50 = Comfort items like soft blankets and reading materials $100 = A month of specialized care support Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our seniors — no fees taken out. Every dollar you give stays in our community. Our elders gave us everything. Today, let's give back to them. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for caring 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for seniors in our community, every dollar truly counts. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund wellness programs and social activities that combat isolation in our assisted living facilities. - $25 = art therapy supplies for one resident - $75 = a month of music therapy sessions - $150 = transportation for medical appointments We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our residents — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making dignity and connection possible every day. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Senior Assisted Living Facilities

Idea 1

🏠 Memory Lane Stories

Families share favorite memories of residents online. Sponsors donate $10 per story shared, funding activities and care programs while celebrating our seniors' legacies.

Idea 2

🧶 Comfort Care Packages

Let donors build care packages at different levels ($30/$60/$100). Include comfort items, snacks, and activities. Show live progress and host optional delivery day.

Idea 3

🎵 Golden Hour Concert

Host a virtual concert featuring local musicians. Sell "tickets" at various donation levels. Residents enjoy live music while funds support enrichment programs and care.

Idea 4

📅 Sponsor-a-Day Calendar

Create a "sponsor-a-day" calendar where donors fund daily activities ($25/$50/$100). Show live progress and share photos of residents enjoying sponsored activities like bingo, crafts, or music therapy.

Idea 5

🎂 Birthday Box Surprise

Supporters buy "birthday boxes" for residents without family visitors. Each $40 box includes cake, decorations, and a card. Track monthly goals and celebrate every sponsored birthday with photos.

Idea 6

🔥 Warm Hearts Drive

Launch a "Warm Hearts, Warm Hands" drive. Donors fund heating assistance, cozy blankets, or hot meal upgrades at different levels. Show real-time impact with temperature readings and resident testimonials.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.