Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more senior pets, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Senior Pet Rescues

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your senior pup needs you this Giving Tuesday 🐾 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes close to their hearts. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical care for 25 senior dogs who need us most. These sweet souls often get overlooked at shelters, but they have so much love left to give. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to senior dog care — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that senior dogs matter. Thank you for believing these gray-muzzled angels deserve their golden years. – The Senior Paws Rescue Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 25 senior dogs get the care they deserve 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 senior dogs who need us most. These gray-muzzled angels deserve their golden years. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — pain medication for one senior dog - **$85** — emergency vet visit for urgent care - **$200** — full medical workup and treatment plan **100% of your donation goes to senior dog care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give a senior dog their second chance →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 25 overlooked seniors find comfort, healing, and love. – The Senior Paws Rescue Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way for our gray-muzzled angels. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **18 senior dogs** now have access to emergency medical care, pain management, and the golden years they deserve — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund pain medication for 4 more senior dogs. *One supporter wrote to us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how much love these overlooked seniors still have to give." [Follow us on Instagram](https://instagram.com/seniorpawsrescue) to see these sweet souls getting their second chances — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **Senior Paws Rescue Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Senior Pet Rescues

template 1

🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and senior dogs need us more than ever. We're raising emergency funds for 25 gray-muzzled angels who've been overlooked at shelters but have so much love left to give. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift provides: 💙 **$35** = pain medication for one senior dog 💙 **$85** = emergency vet visit 💙 **$200** = full medical workup & treatment Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation** goes directly to senior dog care — no fees taken, no cuts. Your full gift funds their golden years. These sweet souls deserve comfort, healing, and love. **[Insert Donation Link]** Thank you for believing senior dogs matter 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🐾 Every senior dog deserves love in their golden years. Today we're raising funds to cover medical care for our oldest rescues — the ones who need us most but get adopted least. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = pain medication for a month 💊 $50 = bloodwork to catch health issues early 🩺 $100 = emergency vet visit for a senior pup 🏥 Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to these sweet souls who've waited too long for their forever homes. These gray-muzzled angels have so much love left to give. Help us give them the care they deserve. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every senior dog deserves a second chance at love. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to cover medical care for the gray-muzzled pups who need us most. - $50 = pain medication for an arthritic senior - $150 = dental care for a rescue with years of neglect - $300 = emergency surgery that gives an old dog new life We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to veterinary bills — not processing fees. These dogs gave their whole hearts to families who couldn't keep them. Now it's our turn to show up. Share if senior pets hold a special place in your heart 🐾 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Senior Pet Rescues

Idea 1

🐾 Golden Years Sponsorship

Donors sponsor a senior pet's monthly care ($50-$200). Share updates and photos of "their" pup throughout the year. Simple recurring donation setup keeps funding steady.

Idea 2

🏠 Comfort Kit Campaign

Let supporters fund comfort kits for new rescues: orthopedic beds ($75), pain relief supplies ($50), or full welcome packages ($150). Show live progress toward your goal.

Idea 3

📸 Senior Pup Photo Auction

Auction adorable senior dog photos taken by volunteers or local photographers. Set buy-it-now prices ($25-$100) to fund medical care. Easy mobile bidding keeps it moving.

Idea 4

🌟 Memory Tile Memorial

Supporters buy "memory tiles" ($25-$100) to create a digital memorial wall for beloved senior pets. Each tile funds medical care while celebrating the special bond between pets and families.

Idea 5

🎭 Senior Pup Talent Show

Host a virtual "Senior Pup Talent Show" where supporters vote with donations ($10 per vote). Showcase each rescue's unique personality while funding their ongoing care needs.

Idea 6

🌅 Twilight Years Packages

Create "Twilight Years" care packages that supporters can sponsor monthly. Include medications, special food, and comfort items. Donors get updates on their sponsored senior's progress.

