Today's the day — help 25 senior dogs get the care they deserve 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 senior dogs who need us most. These gray-muzzled angels deserve their golden years. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — pain medication for one senior dog - **$85** — emergency vet visit for urgent care - **$200** — full medical workup and treatment plan **100% of your donation goes to senior dog care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give a senior dog their second chance →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 25 overlooked seniors find comfort, healing, and love. – The Senior Paws Rescue Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way for our gray-muzzled angels. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **18 senior dogs** now have access to emergency medical care, pain management, and the golden years they deserve — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund pain medication for 4 more senior dogs. *One supporter wrote to us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how much love these overlooked seniors still have to give." [Follow us on Instagram](https://instagram.com/seniorpawsrescue) to see these sweet souls getting their second chances — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **Senior Paws Rescue Team**

