Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more senior pets, without extra work.
Idea 1
Donors sponsor a senior pet's monthly care ($50-$200). Share updates and photos of "their" pup throughout the year. Simple recurring donation setup keeps funding steady.
Idea 2
Let supporters fund comfort kits for new rescues: orthopedic beds ($75), pain relief supplies ($50), or full welcome packages ($150). Show live progress toward your goal.
Idea 3
Auction adorable senior dog photos taken by volunteers or local photographers. Set buy-it-now prices ($25-$100) to fund medical care. Easy mobile bidding keeps it moving.
Idea 4
Supporters buy "memory tiles" ($25-$100) to create a digital memorial wall for beloved senior pets. Each tile funds medical care while celebrating the special bond between pets and families.
Idea 5
Host a virtual "Senior Pup Talent Show" where supporters vote with donations ($10 per vote). Showcase each rescue's unique personality while funding their ongoing care needs.
Idea 6
Create "Twilight Years" care packages that supporters can sponsor monthly. Include medications, special food, and comfort items. Donors get updates on their sponsored senior's progress.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Senior Pet Rescues
