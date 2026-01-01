Giving Tuesday Templates for Small Animal Rescues

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Small Animal Rescues

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could save 25 animals this Giving Tuesday 🐾 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical care for 25 rescued animals who need surgery, medication, and recovery support. Every early donation brings us closer to giving these sweet souls a second chance. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to veterinary bills and animal care — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign and help us build momentum. Your early gift shows other animal lovers that this cause is worth supporting. Thank you for being part of our rescue family. These animals are counting on us. – The [Rescue Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help us save 25 animals 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 rescued animals who need surgery, medication, and recovery support. Every gift brings us closer to giving these sweet souls a second chance. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — antibiotics and pain medication for one animal - **$85** — emergency surgery for a rescued pet - **$200** — full recovery care including surgery, meds, and follow-up **100% of your donation goes to veterinary bills and animal care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save a life today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 animals the second chance they deserve. – The [Rescue Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **18 rescued animals** now have access to emergency medical care, surgery, and recovery support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund antibiotics and pain medication for 6 more animals. *One supporter told us:* "Every update we get reminds us how powerful this rescue community can be." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these sweet souls recover — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Rescue Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Small Animal Rescues

template 1

🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and these sweet souls need us today. We're raising emergency funds for 25 rescued animals who need surgery, medication, and recovery care. Every gift gives them a second chance at life. [Insert Donation Link] **Your impact:** • $35 = antibiotics and pain meds for one animal • $85 = emergency surgery for a rescued pet • $200 = full recovery care Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to veterinary bills — no fees taken, no cuts. Your full gift funds the mission. These animals are counting on us. Thank you for being part of our rescue family 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🐾 Today we're raising funds to help more abandoned pups find their forever homes. Every rescue deserves a second chance. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = a week of food for one pup 🥣 $50 = vaccinations for a new rescue 💉 $100 = spay/neuter surgery 🏥 Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to saving lives. These sweet souls are counting on us. Will you help us give them hope today? 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every rescued pup deserves a second chance. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to cover emergency vet bills and shelter supplies for the 40+ animals in our care. Your impact: - $25 = vaccinations for one rescue - $75 = emergency surgery fund - $150 = a month of food for our shelter We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the animals — not processing fees. Grateful for our small but mighty team making miracles happen daily. If saving lives resonates with you — share this, donate, or tell us about your rescue story below 🐾 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Small Animal Rescues

Idea 1

🐾 Sponsor-a-Pet Program

Supporters sponsor a rescue animal's care for $25/month. Share photos and updates of "their" pet's journey to adoption. Creates ongoing connection and recurring support.

Idea 2

🏥 Fund-a-Need Drive

Donors fund specific needs: $15 feeds one dog, $40 covers vaccines, $75 sponsors spay/neuter. Live counter shows impact. Simple, clear giving levels.

Idea 3

💌 Notes of Hope

Supporters write notes to adopters or volunteers. Local business sponsors $3 per note (up to 500), funding medical care while spreading gratitude.

Idea 4

🏠 Adopt-a-Kennel Campaign

Donors "adopt" a kennel for $50, getting their name displayed and updates on animals housed there. Creates personal connection while funding daily operations.

Idea 5

🛒 Pet Store Partnership Drive

Set up donation stations at local pet stores. QR codes link to simple giving page. Store matches first $500 raised, doubling early impact.

Idea 6

🎉 Pledge-per-Adoption Challenge

Supporters pledge per animal adopted during Giving Tuesday week. $10-25 per adoption creates excitement as counter climbs with each happy ending.

