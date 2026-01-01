template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could save 25 animals this Giving Tuesday 🐾 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical care for 25 rescued animals who need surgery, medication, and recovery support. Every early donation brings us closer to giving these sweet souls a second chance. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to veterinary bills and animal care — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign and help us build momentum. Your early gift shows other animal lovers that this cause is worth supporting. Thank you for being part of our rescue family. These animals are counting on us. – The [Rescue Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — help us save 25 animals 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 rescued animals who need surgery, medication, and recovery support. Every gift brings us closer to giving these sweet souls a second chance. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — antibiotics and pain medication for one animal - **$85** — emergency surgery for a rescued pet - **$200** — full recovery care including surgery, meds, and follow-up **100% of your donation goes to veterinary bills and animal care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save a life today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 animals the second chance they deserve. – The [Rescue Name] Team